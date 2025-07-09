Moedas / ACLS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ACLS: Axcelis Technologies Inc
93.92 USD 2.82 (3.10%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ACLS para hoje mudou para 3.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 93.47 e o mais alto foi 94.24.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Axcelis Technologies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACLS Notícias
- Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Kanzhun (BZ) This Year?
- Axcelis Technologies dispara 64% após sinal de preço-justo do InvestingPro em maio
- Axcelis Technologies soars 64% following InvestingPro’s May Fair Value signal
- Is Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- ACM Research: Discounted Key Enabler Of China's Accelerating Semiconductor Push (ACMR)
- ACLS, GE Partner to Advance High Voltage Silicon Carbide Power Devices
- What's Going On With GE Aerospace Stock Thursday? - Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS), GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE), Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS)
- Axcelis and GE Aerospace partner on high-voltage power device development
- QUBT Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Miss, Stock Down
- Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Axcelis (ACLS): Time to Buy?
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) This Year?
- Axcelis (ACLS) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- IonQ's Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Stock Down, Revenues Surge Y/Y
- Axcelis Technologies price target raised to $90 from $75 at DA Davidson
- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Axcelis Q2 2025 slides: Margins improve despite revenue decline, shares surge
- Axcelis Technologies gains as Q2 earnings smash estimates
- Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Axcelis earnings beat by $0.42, revenue topped estimates
- A 12-Stock Sane Portfolio for Crazy Times
- Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- America vs. China – The AI Race Is On, And Trump Has a Plan
- China’s Shrinking Workforce = Your Biggest AI Opportunity Yet
Faixa diária
93.47 94.24
Faixa anual
40.40 107.23
- Fechamento anterior
- 91.10
- Open
- 94.24
- Bid
- 93.92
- Ask
- 94.22
- Low
- 93.47
- High
- 94.24
- Volume
- 71
- Mudança diária
- 3.10%
- Mudança mensal
- 21.47%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 90.20%
- Mudança anual
- -10.55%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh