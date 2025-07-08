QuotesSections
ACLS: Axcelis Technologies Inc

89.14 USD 1.84 (2.11%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ACLS exchange rate has changed by 2.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.70 and at a high of 89.34.

Follow Axcelis Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
87.70 89.34
Year Range
40.40 107.23
Previous Close
87.30
Open
87.71
Bid
89.14
Ask
89.44
Low
87.70
High
89.34
Volume
936
Daily Change
2.11%
Month Change
15.29%
6 Months Change
80.52%
Year Change
-15.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%