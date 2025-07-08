Currencies / ACLS
ACLS: Axcelis Technologies Inc
89.14 USD 1.84 (2.11%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ACLS exchange rate has changed by 2.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.70 and at a high of 89.34.
Follow Axcelis Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ACLS News
- Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Kanzhun (BZ) This Year?
- Axcelis Technologies soars 64% following InvestingPro’s May Fair Value signal
- Is Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- ACM Research: Discounted Key Enabler Of China's Accelerating Semiconductor Push (ACMR)
- ACLS, GE Partner to Advance High Voltage Silicon Carbide Power Devices
- What's Going On With GE Aerospace Stock Thursday? - Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS), GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE), Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS)
- Axcelis and GE Aerospace partner on high-voltage power device development
- QUBT Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Miss, Stock Down
- Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Axcelis (ACLS): Time to Buy?
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) This Year?
- Axcelis (ACLS) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- IonQ's Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Stock Down, Revenues Surge Y/Y
- Axcelis Technologies price target raised to $90 from $75 at DA Davidson
- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Axcelis Q2 2025 slides: Margins improve despite revenue decline, shares surge
- Axcelis Technologies gains as Q2 earnings smash estimates
- Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Axcelis earnings beat by $0.42, revenue topped estimates
- A 12-Stock Sane Portfolio for Crazy Times
- America vs. China – The AI Race Is On, And Trump Has a Plan
- China’s Shrinking Workforce = Your Biggest AI Opportunity Yet
- A New Industrial Revolution Starts July 22 – Here’s Your Front-Row Seat
Daily Range
87.70 89.34
Year Range
40.40 107.23
- Previous Close
- 87.30
- Open
- 87.71
- Bid
- 89.14
- Ask
- 89.44
- Low
- 87.70
- High
- 89.34
- Volume
- 936
- Daily Change
- 2.11%
- Month Change
- 15.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 80.52%
- Year Change
- -15.10%
