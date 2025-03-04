CotaçõesSeções
NOKSEK: Norway Krone vn Sweden Krona

0.94295 SEK 0.00069 (0.07%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Norwegian Krone Moeda de lucro: Swedish Krona

A taxa do NOKSEK para hoje mudou para -0.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 0.93938 SEK para 1 NOK e o máximo foi 0.94413 SEK.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Coroa norueguesa vs coroa sueca. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Coroa norueguesa mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
0.93938 0.94413
Faixa anual
0.89439 0.99990
Fechamento anterior
0.9436 4
Open
0.9424 5
Bid
0.9429 5
Ask
0.9432 5
Low
0.9393 8
High
0.9441 3
Volume
668
Mudança diária
-0.07%
Mudança mensal
0.57%
Mudança de 6 meses
-1.21%
Mudança anual
-2.03%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
08:00
NOK
Decisão do Banco da Noruega sobre a Taxa de Juros
Atu.
4.00%
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
NOK
Relatório de Política Monetária do Banco da Noruega
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.