Moedas / NOKSEK
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
NOKSEK: Norway Krone vn Sweden Krona
0.94295 SEK 0.00069 (0.07%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Norwegian Krone Moeda de lucro: Swedish Krona
A taxa do NOKSEK para hoje mudou para -0.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 0.93938 SEK para 1 NOK e o máximo foi 0.94413 SEK.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Coroa norueguesa vs coroa sueca. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Coroa norueguesa mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOKSEK Notícias
- SEK seen outperforming NOK as geopolitical risk fades – ING
- SEK seen outperforming NOK as geopolitical risk fades – ING
- USD/NOK: Rate cut surprise fades as crude calls the sho
- Norges Bank trimmed rates by 25 bps
- EUR/NOK fails to hold breakout – Societe Generale
- Norwegian krone hits eight-month low against euro amid oil price slump
- Norges Bank to stand pat for the time being – Commerzbank
- Dollar hovers ahead of PCE and tariff onslaught
- Dollar hovers ahead of PCE and tariff onslaught
- EUR/SEK to rebound to the 11.10-11.20 mark over the coming weeks – ING
- Swedish government to inject more funds million into economy, focusing on construction
- Swedish central bank holds key rate, sees no change ahead
- SEK: Krona remains expensive – ING
- Riksbank likely to halt rate cuts, maintains 2.25% policy rate: analyst
- The big currency winners of 2025 so far do not include the dollar
- BCA advises long on USD/SEK to hedge against US tech stock downside
- EUR/SEK: Recent pivot high of 11.20 is likely to be a resistance – Société Générale
- ING anticipates Riksbank dovish tilt, SEK downside risk
- Norway’s core inflation exceeds expectations in February
- SEK: The preferred channel of better European sentiment – ING
Aplicativos de negociação para NOKSEK
Richter mt5
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Sequoia mt5
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Sequoia v4
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt4
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Faixa diária
0.93938 0.94413
Faixa anual
0.89439 0.99990
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.9436 4
- Open
- 0.9424 5
- Bid
- 0.9429 5
- Ask
- 0.9432 5
- Low
- 0.9393 8
- High
- 0.9441 3
- Volume
- 668
- Mudança diária
- -0.07%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.57%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.21%
- Mudança anual
- -2.03%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
08:00
NOK
- Atu.
- 4.00%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
08:00
NOK
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.