Valute / NOKSEK
NOKSEK: Norway Krone vn Sweden Krona
0.94340 SEK 0.00024 (0.03%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Norwegian Krone Valuta di profitto: Swedish Krona
Il tasso di cambio NOKSEK ha avuto una variazione del -0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 0.93938 SEK e ad un massimo di 0.94894 SEK per 1 NOK.
Segui le dinamiche di Corona Norvegese vs Corona Svedese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Corona Norvegese sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NOKSEK News
- SEK seen outperforming NOK as geopolitical risk fades – ING
- USD/NOK: Rate cut surprise fades as crude calls the sho
- Norges Bank trimmed rates by 25 bps
- EUR/NOK fails to hold breakout – Societe Generale
- Norwegian krone hits eight-month low against euro amid oil price slump
- Norges Bank to stand pat for the time being – Commerzbank
- Dollar hovers ahead of PCE and tariff onslaught
- EUR/SEK to rebound to the 11.10-11.20 mark over the coming weeks – ING
- Swedish government to inject more funds million into economy, focusing on construction
- Swedish central bank holds key rate, sees no change ahead
- SEK: Krona remains expensive – ING
- Riksbank likely to halt rate cuts, maintains 2.25% policy rate: analyst
- The big currency winners of 2025 so far do not include the dollar
- BCA advises long on USD/SEK to hedge against US tech stock downside
- EUR/SEK: Recent pivot high of 11.20 is likely to be a resistance – Société Générale
- ING anticipates Riksbank dovish tilt, SEK downside risk
- Norway’s core inflation exceeds expectations in February
- SEK: The preferred channel of better European sentiment – ING
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.93938 0.94894
Intervallo Annuale
0.89439 0.99990
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.9436 4
- Apertura
- 0.9424 5
- Bid
- 0.9434 0
- Ask
- 0.9437 0
- Minimo
- 0.9393 8
- Massimo
- 0.9489 4
- Volume
- 96.252 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.62%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.98%
21 settembre, domenica