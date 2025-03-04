通貨 / NOKSEK
NOKSEK: Norway Krone vn Sweden Krona
0.94742 SEK 0.00378 (0.40%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Norwegian Krone 利益通貨: Swedish Krona
NOKSEKの今日の為替レートは、0.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1NOKあたり0.93938SEKの安値と0.94759SEKの高値で取引されました。
ノルウェークローネvsスウェーデンクローナダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、ノルウェークローネ価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NOKSEK News
- SEK seen outperforming NOK as geopolitical risk fades – ING
- USD/NOK: Rate cut surprise fades as crude calls the sho
- Norges Bank trimmed rates by 25 bps
- EUR/NOK fails to hold breakout – Societe Generale
- Norwegian krone hits eight-month low against euro amid oil price slump
- Norges Bank to stand pat for the time being – Commerzbank
- Dollar hovers ahead of PCE and tariff onslaught
- EUR/SEK to rebound to the 11.10-11.20 mark over the coming weeks – ING
- Swedish government to inject more funds million into economy, focusing on construction
- Swedish central bank holds key rate, sees no change ahead
- SEK: Krona remains expensive – ING
- Riksbank likely to halt rate cuts, maintains 2.25% policy rate: analyst
- The big currency winners of 2025 so far do not include the dollar
- BCA advises long on USD/SEK to hedge against US tech stock downside
- EUR/SEK: Recent pivot high of 11.20 is likely to be a resistance – Société Générale
- ING anticipates Riksbank dovish tilt, SEK downside risk
- Norway’s core inflation exceeds expectations in February
- SEK: The preferred channel of better European sentiment – ING
1日のレンジ
0.93938 0.94759
1年のレンジ
0.89439 0.99990
- 以前の終値
- 0.9436 4
- 始値
- 0.9424 5
- 買値
- 0.9474 2
- 買値
- 0.9477 2
- 安値
- 0.9393 8
- 高値
- 0.9475 9
- 出来高
- 44.407 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.05%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.74%
- 1年の変化
- -1.56%
19 9月, 金曜日