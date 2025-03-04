货币 / NOKSEK
NOKSEK: Norway Krone vn Sweden Krona
0.94563 SEK 0.00207 (0.22%)
版块: 货币 基础: Norwegian Krone 盈利货币: Swedish Krona
今日NOKSEK汇率已更改by 0.22%。当日，该货币每1NOK以低点0.94314 SEK和高点0.94631 SEK进行交易。
关注挪威克朗vs瑞典克朗动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去挪威克朗价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NOKSEK新闻
- SEK seen outperforming NOK as geopolitical risk fades – ING
- USD/NOK: Rate cut surprise fades as crude calls the sho
- Norges Bank trimmed rates by 25 bps
- EUR/NOK fails to hold breakout – Societe Generale
- Norwegian krone hits eight-month low against euro amid oil price slump
- Norges Bank to stand pat for the time being – Commerzbank
- Dollar hovers ahead of PCE and tariff onslaught
- EUR/SEK to rebound to the 11.10-11.20 mark over the coming weeks – ING
- Swedish government to inject more funds million into economy, focusing on construction
- Swedish central bank holds key rate, sees no change ahead
- SEK: Krona remains expensive – ING
- Riksbank likely to halt rate cuts, maintains 2.25% policy rate: analyst
- The big currency winners of 2025 so far do not include the dollar
- BCA advises long on USD/SEK to hedge against US tech stock downside
- EUR/SEK: Recent pivot high of 11.20 is likely to be a resistance – Société Générale
- ING anticipates Riksbank dovish tilt, SEK downside risk
- Norway’s core inflation exceeds expectations in February
- SEK: The preferred channel of better European sentiment – ING
日范围
0.94314 0.94631
年范围
0.89439 0.99990
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.9435 6
- 开盘价
- 0.9432 4
- 卖价
- 0.9456 3
- 买价
- 0.9459 3
- 最低价
- 0.9431 4
- 最高价
- 0.9463 1
- 交易量
- 16.556 K
- 日变化
- 0.22%
- 月变化
- 0.86%
- 6个月变化
- -0.93%
- 年变化
- -1.75%