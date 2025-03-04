QuotesSections
NOKSEK
NOKSEK: Norway Krone vn Sweden Krona

0.94385 SEK 0.00195 (0.21%)
Sector: Currency Base: Norwegian Krone Profit currency: Swedish Krona

NOKSEK exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 0.94130 SEK and at a high of 0.94507 SEK per 1 NOK.

Follow Norway Krone vs Sweden Krona dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Norway Krone price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
0.94130 0.94507
Year Range
0.89439 0.99990
Previous Close
0.9419 0
Open
0.9422 4
Bid
0.9438 5
Ask
0.9441 5
Low
0.9413 0
High
0.9450 7
Volume
20.097 K
Daily Change
0.21%
Month Change
0.67%
6 Months Change
-1.11%
Year Change
-1.93%
