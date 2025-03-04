CotizacionesSecciones
NOKSEK: Norway Krone vn Sweden Krona

0.94739 SEK 0.00383 (0.41%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Norwegian Krone Divisa de beneficio: Swedish Krona

El tipo de cambio de NOKSEK de hoy ha cambiado un 0.41%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 0.93986 SEK por 1 NOK, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 0.94778 SEK.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Corona noruega vs corona sueca. Las cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios del mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Corona noruega en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
0.93986 0.94778
Rango anual
0.89439 0.99990
Cierres anteriores
0.9435 6
Open
0.9432 4
Bid
0.9473 9
Ask
0.9476 9
Low
0.9398 6
High
0.9477 8
Volumen
71.631 K
Cambio diario
0.41%
Cambio mensual
1.05%
Cambio a 6 meses
-0.74%
Cambio anual
-1.57%
18 septiembre, jueves
08:00
NOK
Decisión sobre la Tasa de Interés del Norges Bank
Act.
4.00%
Pronós.
Prev.
08:00
NOK
Informe sobre Política Monetaria del Norges Bank
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.