Divisas / NOKSEK
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
NOKSEK: Norway Krone vn Sweden Krona
0.94739 SEK 0.00383 (0.41%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Norwegian Krone Divisa de beneficio: Swedish Krona
El tipo de cambio de NOKSEK de hoy ha cambiado un 0.41%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 0.93986 SEK por 1 NOK, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 0.94778 SEK.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Corona noruega vs corona sueca. Las cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios del mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Corona noruega en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOKSEK News
- SEK seen outperforming NOK as geopolitical risk fades – ING
- SEK seen outperforming NOK as geopolitical risk fades – ING
- USD/NOK: Rate cut surprise fades as crude calls the sho
- Norges Bank trimmed rates by 25 bps
- EUR/NOK fails to hold breakout – Societe Generale
- Norwegian krone hits eight-month low against euro amid oil price slump
- Norges Bank to stand pat for the time being – Commerzbank
- Dollar hovers ahead of PCE and tariff onslaught
- Dollar hovers ahead of PCE and tariff onslaught
- EUR/SEK to rebound to the 11.10-11.20 mark over the coming weeks – ING
- Swedish government to inject more funds million into economy, focusing on construction
- Swedish central bank holds key rate, sees no change ahead
- SEK: Krona remains expensive – ING
- Riksbank likely to halt rate cuts, maintains 2.25% policy rate: analyst
- The big currency winners of 2025 so far do not include the dollar
- BCA advises long on USD/SEK to hedge against US tech stock downside
- EUR/SEK: Recent pivot high of 11.20 is likely to be a resistance – Société Générale
- ING anticipates Riksbank dovish tilt, SEK downside risk
- Norway’s core inflation exceeds expectations in February
- SEK: The preferred channel of better European sentiment – ING
Aplicaciones comerciales para NOKSEK
Richter mt5
Un Experto Richter es un analista de mercado profesional que trabaja utilizando un algoritmo especializado. Analizando los precios durante un periodo de tiempo específico, determina la fuerza y la amplitud de los precios utilizando un sistema de indicadores único basado en datos reales. Cuando la tendencia y su dirección cambian, el experto cierra la posición actual y abre una nueva. Los algoritmos del bot tienen en cuenta las señales de sobrecompra y sobreventa de los mercados. La compra se pr
Sequoia mt5
El Asesor Experto Sequoia es un analista de mercado profesional que trabaja utilizando un algoritmo especializado. Basándose en el análisis de los precios durante un intervalo de tiempo específico, revela la fuerza y la amplitud de los precios utilizando un sistema de indicación único basado en datos reales. Cuando la fuerza de la tendencia y su dirección cambian, el experto cierra la posición actual y abre una nueva. Los algoritmos del bot incluyen señales sobre mercados sobrecomprados y sobre
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicador Fx Levels Premium Soporte y Resistencia son conceptos importantes en el trading. Fx Levels Premium fue creado para dibujar fácilmente importantes niveles de soporte y resistencia para el trader activo. El indicador le dará todos los niveles importantes (soporte/resistencia) a observar para una amplia gama de activos. Operar sin estos niveles en su gráfico es como conducir un coche durante un largo viaje sin una hoja de ruta. Estaría confundido y a ciegas. Los niveles de soporte y re
Sequoia v4
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt4
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Rango diario
0.93986 0.94778
Rango anual
0.89439 0.99990
- Cierres anteriores
- 0.9435 6
- Open
- 0.9432 4
- Bid
- 0.9473 9
- Ask
- 0.9476 9
- Low
- 0.9398 6
- High
- 0.9477 8
- Volumen
- 71.631 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.41%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.05%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -0.74%
- Cambio anual
- -1.57%
18 septiembre, jueves
08:00
NOK
- Act.
- 4.00%
- Pronós.
- Prev.
08:00
NOK
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.