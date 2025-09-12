CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / NOKJPY
Voltar para Moedas

NOKJPY: Norwegian Krona vs Japanese Yen

14.938 JPY 0.027 (0.18%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Norwegian Krone Moeda de lucro: Yen

A taxa do NOKJPY para hoje mudou para -0.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.923 e o mais alto foi 14.946.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Norwegian Krona vs Japanese Yen. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NOKJPY Notícias

Faixa diária
14.923 14.946
Faixa anual
13.082 15.077
Fechamento anterior
14.96 5
Open
14.94 5
Bid
14.93 8
Ask
14.96 8
Low
14.92 3
High
14.94 6
Volume
331
Mudança diária
-0.18%
Mudança mensal
2.62%
Mudança de 6 meses
4.92%
Mudança anual
9.81%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
08:00
NOK
Decisão do Banco da Noruega sobre a Taxa de Juros
Atu.
4.00%
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
NOK
Relatório de Política Monetária do Banco da Noruega
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
23:30
JPY
Núcleo do Índice de Preços ao Consumidor (IPC) Excl. Alimentos e Energia (Anual)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.5%
Prév.
3.4%
23:30
JPY
Núcleo do Índice de Preços ao Consumidor (IPC)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.0%
Prév.
3.1%