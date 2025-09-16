CotationsSections
NOKJPY: Norwegian Krona vs Japanese Yen

14.874 JPY 0.091 (0.61%)
Secteur: Devise Base: Norwegian Krone Devise de profit: Yen

Le taux de change de NOKJPY a changé de -0.61% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 14.851 et à un maximum de 14.987.

Suivez la dynamique Norwegian Krona vs Japanese Yen. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Range quotidien
14.851 14.987
Range Annuel
13.082 15.077
Clôture Précédente
14.96 5
Ouverture
14.90 3
Bid
14.87 4
Ask
14.90 4
Plus Bas
14.85 1
Plus Haut
14.98 7
Volume
29.195 K
Changement quotidien
-0.61%
Changement Mensuel
2.18%
Changement à 6 Mois
4.47%
Changement Annuel
9.34%
20 septembre, samedi