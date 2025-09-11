报价部分
货币 / NOKJPY
NOKJPY: Norwegian Krona vs Japanese Yen

14.959 JPY 0.013 (0.09%)
版块: 货币 基础: Norwegian Krone 盈利货币: Yen

今日NOKJPY汇率已更改0.09%。当日，交易品种以低点14.896和高点14.965进行交易。

关注Norwegian Krona vs Japanese Yen动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
14.896 14.965
年范围
13.082 15.012
前一天收盘价
14.94 6
开盘价
14.90 5
卖价
14.95 9
买价
14.98 9
最低价
14.89 6
最高价
14.96 5
交易量
17.083 K
日变化
0.09%
月变化
2.76%
6个月变化
5.07%
年变化
9.97%
18 九月, 星期四
08:00
NOK
挪威央行利率决策
实际值
预测值
前值
08:00
NOK
挪威央行货币政策报告
实际值
预测值
前值
23:30
JPY
居民消费价格指数（不含食品和能源）年率 y/y
实际值
预测值
3.5%
前值
3.4%
23:30
JPY
核心全国居民消费价格指数年率 y/y
实际值
预测值
3.0%
前值
3.1%