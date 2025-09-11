货币 / NOKJPY
NOKJPY: Norwegian Krona vs Japanese Yen
14.959 JPY 0.013 (0.09%)
版块: 货币 基础: Norwegian Krone 盈利货币: Yen
今日NOKJPY汇率已更改0.09%。当日，交易品种以低点14.896和高点14.965进行交易。
关注Norwegian Krona vs Japanese Yen动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NOKJPY新闻
- USD/JPY sinks to one-week low ahead of Fed interest rate decision, BoJ in focus
- USD/JPY Forecast 16/09: Negative Against Yen (Video)
- Japan’s Kato: Will consider measures to raise pressure on Russia, coordinate with G7 countries
- Japanese Yen struggles for direction as central bank decisions loom
- Japan’s Hayashi: Tokyo pleased with implementation of tariff agreement with the US
- USD/JPY: Likely to trade in a range of 147.20/148.15 – UOB Group
- USD/JPY declines to near 147.30 as US Dollar falls, Fed-BoJ policy eyed
- USD/JPY Forecast 15/09: Fed Decision Looms (Chart)
- Japanese Yen stuck in range as traders eye FOMC and BoJ decisions
- Japanese Yen flat lines near 147.50 as Fed rate cut bets grow
- USD/JPY: A narrower range of 146.20/148.50 may be enough to contain the price – UOB Group
- JPY: Statement with the US emphasises renunciation of FX manipulation – Commerzbank
- USD/JPY nears 148.00 with the Yen weighed by political uncertainty
- Japan’s Akazawa: US tariffs of 15% could cut Japanese corporate earnings by up to 3%
- Japanese Yen struggles as political uncertainty and risk-on mood weigh
- US and Japan reaffirm their agreement not to manipulate FX rates
- Японская иена укрепляется до уровня 147,00 на фоне устойчивых ожиданий снижения ставок ФРС
- Japanese Yen strengthens to near 147.00 as Fed rate cut bets stay firm
- Forex Today: Greenlight for a Fed cut, UK GDP in focus
- USD/JPY drops below 147.50 on renewed USD weakness
- JPY is underperforming on political developments – Scotiabank
- USD/JPY jumps to near 148.00, investors await US CPI data
- USD/JPY is expected to trade in a range of 146.00/149.00 – UOB Group
- USD/JPY Forecast Today 11/09: Dollar Holds Firm (Video)
日范围
14.896 14.965
年范围
13.082 15.012
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.94 6
- 开盘价
- 14.90 5
- 卖价
- 14.95 9
- 买价
- 14.98 9
- 最低价
- 14.89 6
- 最高价
- 14.96 5
- 交易量
- 17.083 K
- 日变化
- 0.09%
- 月变化
- 2.76%
- 6个月变化
- 5.07%
- 年变化
- 9.97%
18 九月, 星期四
08:00
NOK
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
08:00
NOK
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
23:30
JPY
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.5%
- 前值
- 3.4%
23:30
JPY
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.0%
- 前值
- 3.1%