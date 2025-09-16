시세섹션
통화 / NOKJPY
통화로 돌아가기

NOKJPY: Norwegian Krona vs Japanese Yen

14.874 JPY 0.091 (0.61%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Norwegian Krone 수익 통화: Yen

NOKJPY 환율이 오늘 -0.61%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.851이고 고가는 14.987이었습니다.

Norwegian Krona vs Japanese Yen 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NOKJPY News

일일 변동 비율
14.851 14.987
년간 변동
13.082 15.077
이전 종가
14.96 5
시가
14.90 3
Bid
14.87 4
Ask
14.90 4
저가
14.85 1
고가
14.98 7
볼륨
29.195 K
일일 변동
-0.61%
월 변동
2.18%
6개월 변동
4.47%
년간 변동율
9.34%
20 9월, 토요일