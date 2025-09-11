QuotesSections
NOKJPY: Norwegian Krona vs Japanese Yen

14.995 JPY 0.029 (0.19%)
Sector: Currency Base: Norwegian Krone Profit currency: Yen

NOKJPY exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.906 and at a high of 15.007.

Follow Norwegian Krona vs Japanese Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
14.906 15.007
Year Range
13.082 15.012
Previous Close
14.96 6
Open
14.92 4
Bid
14.99 5
Ask
15.02 5
Low
14.90 6
High
15.00 7
Volume
10.236 K
Daily Change
0.19%
Month Change
3.01%
6 Months Change
5.32%
Year Change
10.23%
17 September, Wednesday