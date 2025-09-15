クォートセクション
通貨 / NOKJPY
NOKJPY: Norwegian Krona vs Japanese Yen

14.940 JPY 0.025 (0.17%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Norwegian Krone 利益通貨: Yen

NOKJPYの今日の為替レートは、-0.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.884の安値と14.987の高値で取引されました。

Norwegian Krona vs Japanese Yenダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
14.884 14.987
1年のレンジ
13.082 15.077
以前の終値
14.96 5
始値
14.90 3
買値
14.94 0
買値
14.97 0
安値
14.88 4
高値
14.98 7
出来高
18.763 K
1日の変化
-0.17%
1ヶ月の変化
2.63%
6ヶ月の変化
4.94%
1年の変化
9.83%
19 9月, 金曜日
03:47
JPY
日銀金融政策決定会合発表
実際
期待
03:47
JPY
日銀金利決定
実際
0.5%
期待
0.5%
06:30
JPY
日銀記者会見
実際
期待
19:30
JPY
CFTC JPY 投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
91.6 K