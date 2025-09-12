CotizacionesSecciones
NOKJPY: Norwegian Krona vs Japanese Yen

15.060 JPY 0.114 (0.76%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Norwegian Krone Divisa de beneficio: Yen

El tipo de cambio de NOKJPY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.76%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 14.894, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 15.077.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Norwegian Krona vs Japanese Yen. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
14.894 15.077
Rango anual
13.082 15.077
Cierres anteriores
14.94 6
Open
14.90 5
Bid
15.06 0
Ask
15.09 0
Low
14.89 4
High
15.07 7
Volumen
28.607 K
Cambio diario
0.76%
Cambio mensual
3.46%
Cambio a 6 meses
5.78%
Cambio anual
10.71%
18 septiembre, jueves
08:00
NOK
Decisión sobre la Tasa de Interés del Norges Bank
Act.
4.00%
Pronós.
Prev.
08:00
NOK
Informe sobre Política Monetaria del Norges Bank
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
23:30
JPY
Índice de Precios al Consumidor excluyendo Alimentos y Energía a/a
Act.
Pronós.
3.5%
Prev.
3.4%
23:30
JPY
Índice Básico de Precios al Consumidor a/a
Act.
Pronós.
3.0%
Prev.
3.1%