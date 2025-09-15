Valute / NOKJPY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
NOKJPY: Norwegian Krona vs Japanese Yen
14.874 JPY 0.091 (0.61%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Norwegian Krone Valuta di profitto: Yen
Il tasso di cambio NOKJPY ha avuto una variazione del -0.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.851 e ad un massimo di 14.987.
Segui le dinamiche di Norwegian Krona vs Japanese Yen. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOKJPY News
- Bank of Japan also sticks to the script – Commerzbank
- USD/JPY Forecast 19/09: Holds Firm Ahead of BoJ (Video)
- BoJ's Ueda: Easy monetary conditions will support economy
- Forex Today: BoJ’s hawkish twist lifts Japanese Yen, focus shifts to Trump-Xi call
- Japanese Yen remains steady after CPI release as focus shifts to BoJ policy decision
- Japanese Yen weakens to near 148.00 ahead of BoJ rate decision
- BoJ set to stand pat on rates until Japan’s political situation clarifies
- USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Outlook: BOJ Caution and Fed Signals K
- Japanese Yen under pressure as markets await BoJ decision and Japan CPI
- Japan Forex Today: Japanese Yen weakens ahead of BoJ decision
- Japanese Yen extends post-FOMC pullback as traders await BoJ meeting
- Japanese Yen weakens below 147.00 as Fed cuts rate for first time this year
- USD/JPY tumbles toward 145.50 as Fed cut and dovish guidance sink Dollar
- USD/JPY might weaken to 145.85 – UOB Group
- USD/JPY slides to near 146.20 ahead of Fed’s monetary policy outcome
- JPY: BoJ to keep its policy rate unchanged – OCBC
- Japanese Yen steadies as USD rebounds, focus remains on FOMC and BoJ
- USD/JPY tumbles below 146.50, all eyes on Fed rate decision
- USD/JPY sinks to one-week low ahead of Fed interest rate decision, BoJ in focus
- USD/JPY Forecast 16/09: Negative Against Yen (Video)
- Japan’s Kato: Will consider measures to raise pressure on Russia, coordinate with G7 countries
- Japanese Yen struggles for direction as central bank decisions loom
- Japan’s Hayashi: Tokyo pleased with implementation of tariff agreement with the US
- USD/JPY: Likely to trade in a range of 147.20/148.15 – UOB Group
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.851 14.987
Intervallo Annuale
13.082 15.077
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.96 5
- Apertura
- 14.90 3
- Bid
- 14.87 4
- Ask
- 14.90 4
- Minimo
- 14.85 1
- Massimo
- 14.98 7
- Volume
- 29.195 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.47%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.34%
21 settembre, domenica