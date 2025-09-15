QuotazioniSezioni
NOKJPY: Norwegian Krona vs Japanese Yen

14.874 JPY 0.091 (0.61%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Norwegian Krone Valuta di profitto: Yen

Il tasso di cambio NOKJPY ha avuto una variazione del -0.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.851 e ad un massimo di 14.987.

Segui le dinamiche di Norwegian Krona vs Japanese Yen. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.851 14.987
Intervallo Annuale
13.082 15.077
Chiusura Precedente
14.96 5
Apertura
14.90 3
Bid
14.87 4
Ask
14.90 4
Minimo
14.85 1
Massimo
14.98 7
Volume
29.195 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.61%
Variazione Mensile
2.18%
Variazione Semestrale
4.47%
Variazione Annuale
9.34%
