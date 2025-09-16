CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / GBPSEK
GBPSEK: Pound Sterling vs Swedish Krona

12.64614 SEK 0.00115 (0.01%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Pound Sterling Moeda de lucro: Swedish Krona

A taxa do GBPSEK para hoje mudou para 0.01%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 12.58863 SEK para 1 GBP e o máximo foi 12.64714 SEK.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Libra esterlina vs coroa sueca. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Libra esterlina mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBPSEK Notícias

Faixa diária
12.58863 12.64714
Faixa anual
12.56286 14.03894
Fechamento anterior
12.6449 9
Open
12.6408 5
Bid
12.6461 4
Ask
12.6464 4
Low
12.5886 3
High
12.6471 4
Volume
2.383 K
Mudança diária
0.01%
Mudança mensal
-0.67%
Mudança de 6 meses
-2.49%
Mudança anual
-6.86%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
11:00
GBP
Atas da Reunião do Comitê de Política Monetária (MPC) do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
11:00
GBP
Decisão sobre Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
4.00%
Projeç.
Prév.
4.25%
11:00
GBP
Número de Votos a Favor da Descida da Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
2
Projeç.
Prév.
9
11:00
GBP
Número de Votos a Favor do Aumento da Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
0
Projeç.
Prév.
0
11:00
GBP
Número de Votos a Favor de Manter Inalterada a Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
7
Projeç.
Prév.
0