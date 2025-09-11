Currencies / GBPSEK
GBPSEK: Pound Sterling vs Swedish Krona
12.59591 SEK 0.03212 (0.26%)
Sector: Currency Base: Pound Sterling Profit currency: Swedish Krona
GBPSEK exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 12.56968 SEK and at a high of 12.59691 SEK per 1 GBP.
Follow Great Britain Pound vs Sweden Krona dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Great Britain Pound price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GBPSEK News
Daily Range
12.56968 12.59691
Year Range
12.56286 14.03894
- Previous Close
- 12.5637 9
- Open
- 12.5828 1
- Bid
- 12.5959 1
- Ask
- 12.5962 1
- Low
- 12.5696 8
- High
- 12.5969 1
- Volume
- 12.359 K
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- -1.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.88%
- Year Change
- -7.23%
17 September, Wednesday