GBPSEK: Pound Sterling vs Swedish Krona

12.65243 SEK 0.00744 (0.06%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Pound Sterling 利益通貨: Swedish Krona

GBPSEKの今日の為替レートは、0.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1GBPあたり12.58863SEKの安値と12.68243SEKの高値で取引されました。

英国ポンドvsスウェーデンクローナダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、スターリングポンド価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
12.58863 12.68243
1年のレンジ
12.56286 14.03894
以前の終値
12.6449 9
始値
12.6408 5
買値
12.6524 3
買値
12.6527 3
安値
12.5886 3
高値
12.6824 3
出来高
62.948 K
1日の変化
0.06%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.62%
6ヶ月の変化
-2.44%
1年の変化
-6.81%
19 9月, 金曜日
19:30
GBP
CFTC GBP 投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-33.6 K