Moedas / LNKUSD
LNKUSD: LNK vs US Dollar
23.428 USD 1.072 (4.38%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: LNK Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LNKUSD para hoje mudou para -4.38%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 23.254 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 24.884 %ProfitCurrency%.
Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Chainlink (LINK) vs dólar americano. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Chainlink (LINK) mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LNKUSD Notícias
Faixa diária
23.254 24.884
Faixa anual
9.858 30.909
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.500
- Open
- 24.502
- Bid
- 23.428
- Ask
- 23.458
- Low
- 23.254
- High
- 24.884
- Volume
- 31.839 K
- Mudança diária
- -4.38%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.40%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 74.35%
- Mudança anual
- 95.71%
21 setembro, domingo