LNKUSD: LNK vs US Dollar
23.428 USD 1.072 (4.38%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: LNK Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il prezzo di LNKUSD ha avuto una variazione del -4.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.254 USD e ad un massimo di 24.884 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Chainlink (LINK) vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Chainlink (LINK) sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Now Is the Perfect Time to Be Investing in Crypto—But the Window Is Closing
Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial Unveils Strategic Token Reserve To 'Bolster' Bitcoin, Ethereum — Scoops Up Another $5 Million In ETH
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.254 24.884
Intervallo Annuale
9.858 30.909
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.500
- Apertura
- 24.502
- Bid
- 23.428
- Ask
- 23.458
- Minimo
- 23.254
- Massimo
- 24.884
- Volume
- 31.839 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.40%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 74.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- 95.71%
21 settembre, domenica