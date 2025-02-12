通貨 / LNKUSD
LNKUSD: LNK vs US Dollar
23.428 USD 1.072 (4.38%)
セクター: 暗号通貨 ベース: LNK 利益通貨: US Dollar
LNKUSDの価格は、本日-4.38%変化しました。日中は、23.254USDの安値と24.884USDの高値で取引されました。
チェーンリンク(LINK) vs米ドルダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、チェーンリンク(LINK)価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LNKUSD News
1日のレンジ
23.254 24.884
1年のレンジ
9.858 30.909
- 以前の終値
- 24.500
- 始値
- 24.502
- 買値
- 23.428
- 買値
- 23.458
- 安値
- 23.254
- 高値
- 24.884
- 出来高
- 31.839 K
- 1日の変化
- -4.38%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.40%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 74.35%
- 1年の変化
- 95.71%
21 9月, 日曜日