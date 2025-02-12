クォートセクション
LNKUSD: LNK vs US Dollar

23.428 USD 1.072 (4.38%)
セクター: 暗号通貨 ベース: LNK 利益通貨: US Dollar

LNKUSDの価格は、本日-4.38%変化しました。日中は、23.254USDの安値と24.884USDの高値で取引されました。

チェーンリンク(LINK) vs米ドルダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、チェーンリンク(LINK)価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
23.254 24.884
1年のレンジ
9.858 30.909
以前の終値
24.500
始値
24.502
買値
23.428
買値
23.458
安値
23.254
高値
24.884
出来高
31.839 K
1日の変化
-4.38%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.40%
6ヶ月の変化
74.35%
1年の変化
95.71%
