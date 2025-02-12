报价部分
货币 / LNKUSD
LNKUSD: LNK vs US Dollar

23.428 USD 1.072 (4.38%)
版块: 数字加密货币 基础: LNK 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日LNKUSD价格已更改-4.38%。当日，以低点23.254 USD和高点24.884 USD进行交易。

关注Chainlink (LINK) vs美元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去Chainlink (LINK)价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
23.254 24.884
年范围
9.858 30.909
前一天收盘价
24.500
开盘价
24.502
卖价
23.428
买价
23.458
最低价
23.254
最高价
24.884
交易量
31.839 K
日变化
-4.38%
月变化
-0.40%
6个月变化
74.35%
年变化
95.71%
21 九月, 星期日