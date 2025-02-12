货币 / LNKUSD
LNKUSD: LNK vs US Dollar
23.428 USD 1.072 (4.38%)
版块: 数字加密货币 基础: LNK 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LNKUSD价格已更改-4.38%。当日，以低点23.254 USD和高点24.884 USD进行交易。
关注Chainlink (LINK) vs美元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去Chainlink (LINK)价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LNKUSD新闻
日范围
23.254 24.884
年范围
9.858 30.909
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.500
- 开盘价
- 24.502
- 卖价
- 23.428
- 买价
- 23.458
- 最低价
- 23.254
- 最高价
- 24.884
- 交易量
- 31.839 K
- 日变化
- -4.38%
- 月变化
- -0.40%
- 6个月变化
- 74.35%
- 年变化
- 95.71%
21 九月, 星期日