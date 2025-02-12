QuotesSections
Currencies / LNKUSD
Back to Cryptocurrencies

LNKUSD: LNK vs US Dollar

23.428 USD 1.072 (4.38%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: LNK Profit currency: US Dollar

LNKUSD price has changed by -4.38% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 23.254 USD and at a high of 24.884 USD.

Follow Chainlink (LINK) vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Chainlink (LINK) price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LNKUSD News

Daily Range
23.254 24.884
Year Range
9.858 30.909
Previous Close
24.500
Open
24.502
Bid
23.428
Ask
23.458
Low
23.254
High
24.884
Volume
31.839 K
Daily Change
-4.38%
Month Change
-0.40%
6 Months Change
74.35%
Year Change
95.71%
21 September, Sunday