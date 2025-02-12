Currencies / LNKUSD
LNKUSD: LNK vs US Dollar
23.428 USD 1.072 (4.38%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: LNK Profit currency: US Dollar
LNKUSD price has changed by -4.38% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 23.254 USD and at a high of 24.884 USD.
Follow Chainlink (LINK) vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Chainlink (LINK) price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LNKUSD News
Daily Range
23.254 24.884
Year Range
9.858 30.909
- Previous Close
- 24.500
- Open
- 24.502
- Bid
- 23.428
- Ask
- 23.458
- Low
- 23.254
- High
- 24.884
- Volume
- 31.839 K
- Daily Change
- -4.38%
- Month Change
- -0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 74.35%
- Year Change
- 95.71%
21 September, Sunday