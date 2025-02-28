CotaçõesSeções
ETCUSD: Ethereum Classic vs US Dollar

19.857 USD 0.289 (1.43%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: Ethereum Classic Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do ETCUSD para hoje mudou para -1.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.853 e o mais alto foi 20.012.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ethereum Classic vs US Dollar. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
19.853 20.012
Faixa anual
12.657 39.978
Fechamento anterior
20.146
Open
19.921
Bid
19.857
Ask
19.887
Low
19.853
High
20.012
Volume
5.511 K
Mudança diária
-1.43%
Mudança mensal
-2.82%
Mudança de 6 meses
-5.08%
Mudança anual
10.10%
