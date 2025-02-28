Moedas / ETCUSD
ETCUSD: Ethereum Classic vs US Dollar
19.857 USD 0.289 (1.43%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: Ethereum Classic Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ETCUSD para hoje mudou para -1.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.853 e o mais alto foi 20.012.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ethereum Classic vs US Dollar. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
19.853 20.012
Faixa anual
12.657 39.978
- Fechamento anterior
- 20.146
- Open
- 19.921
- Bid
- 19.857
- Ask
- 19.887
- Low
- 19.853
- High
- 20.012
- Volume
- 5.511 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.43%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.82%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -5.08%
- Mudança anual
- 10.10%