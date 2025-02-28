Currencies / ETCUSD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ETCUSD: Ethereum Classic vs US Dollar
22.438 USD 0.392 (1.72%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Ethereum Classic Profit currency: US Dollar
ETCUSD exchange rate has changed by -1.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.475 and at a high of 22.832.
Follow Ethereum Classic vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ETCUSD News
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Explode Higher After Dovish Powell Speech
- Ethereum Classic Surges As Ethereum ETFs See Record Inflows
- Ethereum Classic Rises Amid Crypto Market Buzz: What's Going On?
- Bybit's Mega Ethereum Hack Sparks Hard Fork Divide—A Choice Between Preventing Kim Jong Un's Nuclear Ambitions And Blockchain Immutability? - Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:ETH)
Daily Range
21.475 22.832
Year Range
12.657 39.978
- Previous Close
- 22.830
- Open
- 22.828
- Bid
- 22.438
- Ask
- 22.468
- Low
- 21.475
- High
- 22.832
- Volume
- 164.153 K
- Daily Change
- -1.72%
- Month Change
- 9.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.26%
- Year Change
- 24.41%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev