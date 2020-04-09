Apex AI

APEX AI Pro is a comprehensive trading system for MetaTrader 5 that identifies high-probability trade setups using Candle Range Theory patterns, correlation confluence from multiple instruments, and higher timeframe trend alignment.

The system analyzes market structure in real-time, calculates optimal entry points, and determines stop loss and take profit levels using adaptive ATR-based methods. A built-in scoring algorithm evaluates each potential signal based on pattern quality, risk-reward ratio, trend alignment, volume conditions, and correlation confirmation before presenting it to the trader.

How It Works

The EA monitors price action for accumulation ranges where price consolidates between defined highs and lows. When price breaks out of this range and pulls back, the system identifies a potential trade setup. Before generating a signal, it verifies alignment with the higher timeframe trend and checks momentum across correlated instruments such as major forex pairs, gold, and indices.

Each signal receives a score from 0 to 130 based on multiple factors. Only signals exceeding your defined threshold are presented, filtering out low-quality setups automatically.

Core Features

CRT Pattern Detection automatically identifies accumulation zones, breakouts, and pullback entries across any timeframe.

Correlation Confluence System analyzes up to 20 instruments simultaneously, using both historical and dynamic correlation calculations to confirm or reject signals.

Higher Timeframe Trend Filter ensures trades align with the dominant market direction, reducing counter-trend losses.

GoldRush Stop Loss calculates dynamic stop levels based on ATR and market volatility, with configurable buffers and minimum distance settings.

Weighted Take Profit determines targets using a combination of ATR projection, range extension, and support/resistance levels.

Candlestick Pattern Recognition detects hammers, engulfing patterns, morning and evening stars, harami patterns, and piercing lines to add confirmation to signals.

Interactive Dashboard provides four tabs for signal monitoring, correlation analysis, trade history, and risk calculation. Switch between manual and automated trading modes with one click.

Risk Calculator computes position size based on account balance and your defined risk percentage per trade.

Dashboard Tabs

Main Tab displays current signal status, pattern stage, entry and exit levels, signal score, and trade execution controls.

Correlation Tab shows all analyzed instruments with their correlation values and current momentum direction.

History Tab tracks performance metrics including win rate, profit factor, total profit and loss, and recent trade details.

Risk Calculator Tab allows adjustment of risk parameters and displays calculated lot sizes in real-time.

Supported Instruments

The EA works on any instrument available in MetaTrader 5. It automatically detects broker-specific symbol naming conventions for major pairs, gold, and indices. The correlation system supports EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, EURGBP, XAUUSD, US30, US100, GER40, and UK100 by default, with the ability to customize this list.

Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M15 for active trading, H1 for swing trading

Higher Timeframe: H4 for M15 charts, D1 for H1 charts

Minimum Signal Score: 65 for balanced trading, 80 for conservative approach

Risk Per Trade: 1-2% of account balance

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 build 2361 or higher

Sufficient historical data for pattern detection and correlation calculation

AutoTrading enabled in platform settings

What You Receive

Full EA with all features unlocked

Lifetime updates for version 1.x

Access to recommended set files for different trading styles

Direct support via email and WhatsApp

Support

For installation assistance, configuration questions, or technical support, contact me directly. I respond to all inquiries within 24 hours.

Before Purchase

Test the demo version on your broker to verify symbol compatibility and familiarize yourself with the dashboard. The EA performs best on accounts with standard lot sizing and spreads below 3 pips on major pairs.

Updates

Version 1.0 includes all core features. Future updates will add additional pattern types, expanded correlation options, and performance optimizations based on user feedback.


