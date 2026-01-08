PanBandsRegime for Market Regime Switching for MT5

This indicator PanBandsRegime.ex5 is the MQL5 version of the original MQL4 version PanBandsRegime.ex4 for market regime switching based on the complex crossings of two Pan Bands of Asymmetric Volatility (PanBands.ex4 for MT4 and PanBands.ex5 for MT5).

The description of PanBandsRegime.ex4 for MT4 is available here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160340



For a good understanding of Pan Bands of Asymmetric Volatility, read

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160068 (PanBands.ex4 for MT4)

or

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161129 (PanBands.ex5 for MT5)





Here we still provide a description of PanBandsRegime.ex5 as follows:



Description

Move beyond conventional indicators. PanBandsRegime.ex5 is a new innovative indicator for market regime switching. It is designed based the theory and design of Pan Bands of Asymmetric Volatility. The primary indicator for Pan Bands is provided separately as PanBands.ex5. Each of the two indicators PanBands.ex5 and PanBandsRegime.ex5 is self-contained, standalone. Together, they form the suite of Pan Bands indicators for MT5.

The Pan Bands of Asymmetric Volatility suite is not merely another technical tool—it is a trading application built upon a peer-reviewed, academically published financial research model [Heping Pan, (2012), "Yin-yang volatility in scale space of price-time: a core structure of financial market risk", China Finance Review International, Vol. 2 Iss: 4 pp. 377 – 405]. This foundation sets it apart, translating rigorous quantitative finance theory into practical market utility.

Traditional volatility measures, like Bollinger Bands®, are limited by their reliance on symmetric standard deviation. They fail to capture the fundamental asymmetry between upward and downward price movements, generate false signals at reversals, and exhibit inherent lag.

Our published research directly addresses these flaws by introducing a formalized Asymmetric Volatility (Yin-Yang Volatility) model. This indicator suite is the practical implementation of that model, offering traders a significant edge through a more accurate, responsive, and nuanced view of market dynamics.

Leveraging the Pan Bands output, the PanBandsRegime.ex4 indicator applies a logical layer to generate essential market regime switching signals. It algorithmically identifies:

The initiation and maturation of trending regimes.

Early-stage deterioration and potential reversal points.

This provides a systematic, research-validated framework for contextualizing price action—a critical component for robust manual trading or automated strategy development.

Key Advantages of PanBandsRegime Indicator:

Academically Validated: Based on a formal, peer-reviewed volatility model, not just heuristic modification.

Asymmetry-Aware: Explicitly models the distinct nature of upward (Yang) and downward (Yin) volatility.

Reduced Noise & Lag: Minimizes false expansions and improves responsiveness at critical market turns.

Structured Toolkit: Progresses from core analysis to precise trade management and regime classification.

For the sophisticated trader seeking tools with substantive intellectual underpinnings, PanBandsRegime represents a unique convergence of academic finance and practical trading technology. Implement a published research model directly on your charts.

Techincal Details:

Indicator PanBandsRegime determines the current market regime on the given time frame such as H1. Four types of market regime are distinguished: Up trend starts and keeps strong; Up trend is weakening and about to end; Down trend starts and keeps strong; Down trend is weakening and about to end. PanSwingtumRegime calculate sophisticated crossings of two PanBands with two different periods - a slow versus a fast one. The input parameters are

// Slow Pan Bands of YinYang Volatility

input int BandsPeriod1=96;

input double BandsDeviations1=2.0;

// Fast Pan Bands of YinYang Volatility

input int BandsPeriod2=48;

input double BandsDeviations2=2.0;

The output are two tradable signals:

// 100 means up trend is strong, 25 means trend is weakening double goLong[];

double goShort[]; // -100 means down trend is strong, -25 means trend is weakening

In the Screenshot，switch of market regime is shown with red and green vertical lines (only for illustration purpose, not the output of the indicator). The first red vertical line (the left) signals the market regime switches from up trend to down trend. The second red vertical line signals the weakening of down trend. Vice versa are the green vertical lines for signaling the new up trend.

How to use PanBandsRegime as a regime switching indicator in real trading:



Let Regime be the value of PanBandsRegime indicator:

If Regime == +100 (display in Green and full vertical), then the up trend has started and is still strong, one may initiate one or more long trades;



If Regime == +25 (display in Green but with short vertical), then the up trend starts weakening and may be approach to end, one may still enter long trades, one should use tight takeprofit and stoploss; or one could simply not enter more long trades, but focuses on exiting the existing long trades.

If Regime == -100 (display in Red and full vertical), then the down trend has started and is still strong, one may initiate one or more short trades;

If Regime == -25 (display in Red and short vertical), then the down trend starts weakening and may be approach to end, one may still enter short trades, but one should use tight takeprofit and stoploss; or one could simply not enter more short trades, but focuses on exiting the existing short trades.





Of course, how to use this indicator in real trading is subject to the actual trading strategies and experience of the human trader or the automated EA.

