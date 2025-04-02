USME Unified Smart Market Engine

💠 USME — Unified Smart Market Engine

The USME — Unified Smart Market Engine is a professional-grade trading indicator designed for both novice and experienced traders. It delivers precise, actionable market insights by analyzing price action and market regimes using a combination of ADX (Average Directional Index) and fast and slow EMAs. This versatile indicator empowers traders to identify high-probability trading opportunities in trending, ranging, and no-trade conditions, providing visual clarity and actionable signals directly on the price chart.

📈 Trend-Following Strategy

  • Identifies clear trend directions with precise entry points.

  • Provides a visual representation using candle colors:

    • 🟢 Green candle = Qualified BUY

    • 🔴 Red candle = Qualified SELL

  • Works across all timeframes, from M1 to Monthly charts.

  • Helps traders ride trends effectively while managing risk.

🔄 Reversal Detection

  • Signals potential market reversals for smarter entry and exit points.

  • Avoids false signals in ranging conditions.

  • Enhances trader confidence during pullbacks and trend changes.

⚡ Scalping and Short-Term Trading

  • Designed for fast and accurate intraday operations.

  • Compatible with M1, M5, M15 timeframes for quick execution.

  • Supports dynamic trading strategies without cluttering the chart.

🖥️ Visual Candle Painting & Signal Panel

  • Paints real candles only when signals are present; others remain unchanged.

  • Integrated panel shows:

    • 📊 Market Regime: TREND / RANGE / NO TRADE

    • 🔔 Signal Status: Qualified BUY / Qualified SELL / Waiting

  • No extra charts or windows required — all signals appear directly on the main chart.

🔔 Smart Push Notifications

  • Receive instant alerts on MetaQuotes ID when a new signal is detected.

  • Notifications include: symbol, timeframe, market regime, signal status, and price.

  • Ensures you never miss a trading opportunity, even when MT5 is minimized.

⚙️ Key Features

  • Real-time candle painting for BUY/SELL signals.

  • Detection of market regimes for trend, range, or no-trade zones.

  • Compatible with all symbols and timeframes.

  • Clear, actionable signals with no repainting or delay.

  • Push notifications for qualified signals.

  • Works seamlessly in both trending and sideways markets.

  • Easy to set up and visually intuitive for quick market decisions.

🎯 Why USME is the Ultimate Trading Tool

  • Direct, chart-based signals for immediate decision-making.

  • Supports multiple trading strategies in one indicator.

  • Minimizes noise by only signaling high-probability trades.

  • Ideal for beginners and professional traders alike.

  • Enables confident trading in any market condition.

🔍 Deep Market Analysis

  • Combines ADX trend strength and EMA direction for precise regime detection.

  • Signals qualified entries with visual confirmation on the actual candle.

  • Helps traders stay informed and ready for high-probability moves.

💡 Recommendations

  • Currency Pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, and others.

  • Timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 — adaptable to any chart.

  • Account Types: Any ECN or low-spread account.

⚙️ Technical Specifications

  • ✅ Non-repainting and non-redrawing signals

  • ✅ Real candle visualization

  • ✅ Push notifications via MetaQuotes ID

  • ✅ Compatible with any timeframe and symbol

  • ✅ Intelligent market regime detection

USME — Unified Smart Market Engine is a professional trading solution designed to provide traders with actionable insights, clarity, and confidence across any market condition. Whether navigating trending markets, ranging periods, or waiting for high-probability setups, USME ensures traders have the information they need to trade efficiently, reduce risk, and improve decision-making in real-time.

Produtos recomendados
Liquidity Pressure Index
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicadores
Liquidity Pressure Index (LPI) is an advanced technical indicator designed to uncover the hidden battle between buyers and sellers in the market. Unlike conventional oscillators that only rely on price movements, LPI integrates market depth (order book data), ATR-based volatility compression, and adaptive smoothing to give traders a deeper view of true liquidity dynamics. By combining price action with volume absorption and order flow pressure, the LPI helps traders anticipate shifts in market
FREE
Stackable VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.5 (4)
Indicadores
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp
FREE
Midas VWAP
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
4 (2)
Indicadores
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. This indicator contains Daily VWAP and MIDAS' VWAP, which means you are able to anchor the beggining of MIDAS' calculations and, therefore you will be able to use this methodology to study price versus volume moves after anchor point. You will be able to anchor up to 3 HIGH MIDAS VWAP's and 3 LOW. Wish
FREE
VWAP and MVWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.29 (7)
Indicadores
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp )
FREE
Automatic Vwap Midas
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Indicador 3 Automatic Vwap (Midas) pode ser usado para quem estuda Preço e Volume para mapear o movimento de quem direciona o mercado. Ele plota automaticamente 3 Vwaps sendo que duas delas são dinâmicas e vão sendo atualizadas no decorrer do dia, se novas máximas ou novas mínimas surgirem. A terceira Vwap é diária e pode ajudar se a tendência é de alta ou baixa. Ainda, foi inserido um indicador auxiliar que plota pontos de interesse (também dinâmicos) com os preços OHLC (Open, High e Low do
VWAP Indicator
LUC JACOBUS A VERHEECKE
4.2 (25)
Indicadores
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a  trading   benchmark  used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security. This indicator VWAP V2 is free and is the manual version of the extended Easy VWAP indicator (30 Euro), where the date and time properties are automatically entered. With
FREE
Real Flow Defense Levels
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicadores
: ️ Real Flow Defense Levels: Níveis de Defesa de Alto Impacto O indicador Real Flow Defense Levels é uma ferramenta proprietária projetada para identificar e plotar zonas de preço significativas e de alta convicção diretamente no seu gráfico principal de negociação. Ele utiliza uma análise dinâmica e baseada em volume para determinar onde o mercado demonstrou anteriormente a defesa ou concentração de atividade mais forte . Essas linhas plotadas servem como níveis dinâmicos de suporte e resis
Wave Box Market Frenquency
Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
4.75 (4)
Indicadores
Totally linked to the result of a movement and the duration he had. Its height records how many ticks the asset walked during a given movement, its width shows us the duration that movement had. Its configuration must be in line with the Weis Wave Indicator configuration to observe the movement force and can indicate a possible accumulation or distribution of the movement;
FREE
Advanced Order Flow Volume Profile Indicator
Pusita Worapong
Indicadores
Each VolumeProfile holds: The price range for a given period Buy/sell volume for each price level Calculated POC, VAH, VAL, Delta, and Imbalance Indicator Logic Summary Divide data by timeframe (e.g., one H1 profile per hour). Aggregate volumes for each price level. Separate buy and sell volumes using tick or trade direction. Compute Delta (Buy − Sell) and Imbalance (dominance ≥70%). Detect POC, VAH, VAL to outline the Value Area. Draw graphical profiles beside price candles using color-co
White Weis Volume Ticks
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (4)
Indicadores
White Weis Volume Este indicador mostra o somatório do volume em cada onda, bulish ou bearish, conforme idealizado por David Weis, mas traz um importante adicional que é a marcação da barra de maior volume da onda (White Bar)! Na codificação do indicador, foi buscado otimizar o código para exigir o mínimo processamento durante o uso e não sobrecarregar o mt5. O indicador pode ser usado para análise e estudo pré pregão, onde o trader analisa possíveis pontos de suporte e resistência com base
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.4 (10)
Indicadores
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
Vwap Freeze
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Indicadores
A vwap do dia anterior é utilizada por alguns traders como ponto de suporte e resistência, afinal é uma das maneiras de considerar o preço justo daquele ativo ou daquele par no dia anterior. Possíveis defesas podem ocorrer nesta região indicando uma reversão, ou acionamento de stops iniciando um novo movimento mais direcional. É uma questão de analisar como vai somar ao seu operacional. Para evitar ficar desenhando manualmente as vwaps do dia anterior e ganhando tempo para suas análises,  use o
Start Midas Fibo Bands
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicadores
Aqui temos o Start Midas Fibo Bands , confesso que é um indicador que t em me animado bastante para operar por eu ter conseguido encontrar regras mais definidas. Bem, o indicador conta com as funcionalidades dos demais indicadores da linha start que é a possibilidade de plotar diversas Midas na tela, pode movimentar o ponto de ancoragem utilizando atalhos de teclado e usar a legenda para diferenciar uma ancoragem de outra. As regras que tenho analisado para meu possível setup se referem à critér
VWAP Bands Indicator
Hilario Henrique Silva Ribeiro
4.79 (24)
Indicadores
Você conhece o VWAP Bands? É um indicador utilizado para identificar pontos de suporte e resistência a partir da VWAP diária e é possível usá-lo para verificar os melhores pontos de entrada e saída de posição. Este indicador não usa o princípio das bandas de bollinger. Há uma diferença na forma de cálculo. Utilize conforme sua estratégia. Veja as aplicações e quais os resultados que poderás obter. O indicador é gratuito e pode ser usado em qualquer conta.
FREE
Book Data Binance
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Utilitários
Book Data Binance! Já imaginou ter acesso ao book de ofertas da sua criptomoeda preferida, com detalhes de preços, volumes e análise de imbalance, mesmo que sua corretora não ofereça acesso ao DOM? Com o Book Data Binance, isso agora é realidade! Este script em MQL5 foi especialmente desenvolvido para traders de criptomoedas que buscam uma visão aprofundada das dinâmicas do mercado. Características Principais: Acesso direto ao livro de ofertas de qualquer criptomoeda disponível no
FREE
Indicador de Volume
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
4.5 (2)
Indicadores
Este indicador é um indicador de volume ele altera a cor dos candles de acordo com um determinado números de ticks, e esse número de ticks pode ser informado pelo usuário tanto o numero de ticks quanto a cor dos candles, este indicador funciona em qualquer tempo gráfico ou qualquer ativo, desde que esse ativo tenha um numero ticks para serem informados. Este indicador procura facilitar a visualização do usuário ao analisar candles com um determinados números de ticks.
FREE
Simple MACD Expert
Abraao Moreira
3 (1)
Experts
Estratégia de negociação MACD O cálculo do MACD é executado uma vez a cada tick, e são considerados para fim de cálculo os três últimos resultados, para analisar o cruzamento da linha de zero, ou seja quando o último resultado for maior que 0 e o antepenúltimo não então há um cruzamento para cima e analogamente para baixo, quando um cruzamento é constatado o estado de uma variável de controle é alterado de "false" para "true", permitindo o abertura de uma posição caso a média de sinal também cru
FREE
Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Utilitários
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
FREE
VWAP Wave
Rizwan Akram
Indicadores
VWAP WAVE [Riz] - MT5 Indicator               Advanced VWAP Divergence Detection System VWAP Wave is a professional-grade Volume Weighted Average Price indicator with built-in divergence detection system. It identifies high-probability reversal and continuation signals by analyzing price-VWAP relationships across multiple timeframes.
FREE
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.64 (14)
Indicadores
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicadores
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Rejection Zones
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicadores
Este poderoso indicador analisa o gráfico e mostra zonas de Rejeição de Preços! Isto é, locais onde o preço foi, mas não foi aceito pelo mercado! A visualização desta zona de Rejeição, facilita o entendimento do trader na tomada de decisões de onde operar e como operar! O indicador é composto por 4 linhas, sendo classificadas em 2 grupos: Linhas Vermelha e Amarela: Denotam os extremos onde o preço conseguiu chegar, mas não foi aceito! Linhas Laranja e Azul: A partir delas, denotam o Início da z
FREE
Daily HiLo
Nicanor Jr Cagape Layco
Indicadores
DailyHiLo Indicator Master the daily range like a pro. This indicator automatically plots the previous day’s high and low levels —a core element in the (Beat The Market Maker) trading approach—directly on your chart. These levels act as natural boundaries for intraday price action, helping traders identify potential reversal zones, breakout points, and liquidity targets. Key Features Accurate plotting of yesterday’s high and low for any symbol and timeframe. Works seamlessly with BTMM-inspired
FREE
Tick Database
Boris Sedov
Utilitários
Tick Database — export of tick database from MT5 terminal to MT4. The utility provides access to the tick database in real time. This is necessary to generate synthetic charts in the MT4 terminal, which initially does not provide for loading a tick database. For example, you can organize permanent access to the tick database for the Seconds Chart utility. If the opening time of the last candle in the terminals is different, then you need to specify the time offset in hours. Example We open M1 ch
FREE
Swiss VWAPsimple
Terence Gronowski
4.8 (5)
Indicadores
Swiss VWAPsimple Motivation Did not find free VWAP that works, the one that I found craseh. So I created a VWAP which calculates values only for the actual day. So computer resouces are not over stressed. What is VWAP, how is it used?  VWAP stands for Volume Weighed Average Price, it calculates the running sum of tick volume and the runnung sum of price times tickvolume. The division of these sums result in a weighed price (Sum P*V/Sum V). The calculation starts normally at midnight. The values
FREE
Hurst buy and sell
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicadores
Hurst Buy and Sell This innovative indicator, inspired by xAI Grok intelligence, uses the Hurst exponent to identify the nature of the market and generate buy/sell signals. The EA for this indicator (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here!  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller  If you want more signals from the indicator, change the minimum number of bars between consecutive signals. The lower the value, the more signals it
Steady Bands3
Roberto Tavares
Indicadores
Equidistant bands indicator with calculated moving average, allows you to configure the band size and can be used freely as an entry / exit indicator. Buffer 0 = price, buffer 1 = upper band, buffer 2 = lower band. you can also configure the periods of moving averages used in the calculations and also the shift to previous bars in addition to the price that can CLOSE (default) or OPEN. Excellent for fast daily moving pairs and frequent returns.
FREE
Bollinger colorido
Sergio Domingues
5 (1)
Indicadores
Funciona como bandas de bollinger normais. Criado por Joe Ross, é um setup de maior risco por ser contra-tendência. Pode ser usado para Day Trade, Swing Trade e Position. Para identificar, é necessário inserir no gráfico as Bandas de Bollinger, com uma Média Móvel Simples de 20 períodos e largura (desvio) 2. Verifica-se um fechamento de determinado candle abaixo da banda inferior de Bollinger. Se o próximo candle fechar dentro das Bandas, marca-se a máxima dele. O rompimento dessa máxima será o
FREE
Time Broker Deriv
Cristofher Robles
5 (1)
Indicadores
El indicador "Time Broker Deriv" está diseñado específicamente para su uso en los índices sintéticos Boom y Crash, así como en otros pares de trading disponibles en la plataforma MT5. Su función principal es proporcionar la hora del broker en comparación con nuestra hora local. Es importante destacar que el indicador "Time Broker Deriv" solo muestra la hora del broker.
FREE
Weis Waves Volumes
HENRIQUE ARAUJO
Indicadores
Weis Waves é um indicador técnico desenvolvido por David Weis, inspirado nos princípios de Richard Wyckoff. Diferente do volume tradicional, que é exibido barra a barra, o Weis Waves acumula o volume em “ondas” de alta ou de baixa, reiniciando a contagem sempre que ocorre uma mudança na direção do preço. Esse método permite que o trader visualize de forma clara a força real do movimento do mercado, já que cada onda reflete a intensidade do volume que sustenta a sequência de candles. Principai
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador para MT5 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicadores
Este painel mostra os últimos   padrões harmónicos   disponíveis para os símbolos seleccionados, pelo que poupará tempo e será mais eficiente /   versão MT4 . Indicador gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colunas do indicador Symbol :   aparecem os símbolos seleccionados Trend :   de alta ou de baixa Pattern :   tipo de padrão (gartley, borboleta, morcego, caranguejo, tubarão, cifra ou ABCD) Entry :   preço de entrada SL:   preço de paragem de perda TP1:   preço do 1º take profit TP2:   preço
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicadores
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicadores
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Indicadores
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 4 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Indicadores
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps y
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicadores
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicadores
A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma nova fórmula. Com apenas UM gráfico, pode ler a força da moeda para 28 pares de Forex! Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de apontar o ponto exacto do gatilho de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada? Manual do utilizador:   clique aqui Este é o p
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicadores
De forma simples, você pode começar a operar quando o movimento dos números brancos — conhecidos como "pips" — começar a aparecer ao lado do candle atual. Os "pips" brancos indicam que uma operação de compra ou venda está ativa e se movendo na direção correta, conforme indicado pela cor branca. Quando o movimento dos pips brancos para e se transforma em uma cor verde estática, isso sinaliza o fim do momento atual. A cor verde dos números representa o lucro total obtido em "pips", independenteme
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicadores
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
Nexus Gold Prime AI
Leonardo Alencar Ramalho
Experts
NEXUS GOLD PRIME - The AI Hybrid Revolution Stop blowing accounts with dumb grids. Start trading with   Neural Network Precision . Nexus Gold Prime combines advanced   ONNX Artificial Intelligence   for high-accuracy entries with a   Smart Recovery Engine   to turn market volatility into profit. Live Performance: +160% Profit   in Backtests (XAUUSD 2024-2025) Low Drawdown:   Only 23% Max DD AI Engine:   Trained on 140,000 real Gold candles Key Features: AI Entry:   Uses LightGBM Machine Le
