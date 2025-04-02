USME Unified Smart Market Engine
- Indicadores
- Leonardo Alencar Ramalho
- Versão: 10.0
- Ativações: 10
💠 USME — Unified Smart Market Engine
The USME — Unified Smart Market Engine is a professional-grade trading indicator designed for both novice and experienced traders. It delivers precise, actionable market insights by analyzing price action and market regimes using a combination of ADX (Average Directional Index) and fast and slow EMAs. This versatile indicator empowers traders to identify high-probability trading opportunities in trending, ranging, and no-trade conditions, providing visual clarity and actionable signals directly on the price chart.
📈 Trend-Following Strategy
-
Identifies clear trend directions with precise entry points.
-
Provides a visual representation using candle colors:
-
🟢 Green candle = Qualified BUY
-
🔴 Red candle = Qualified SELL
-
-
Works across all timeframes, from M1 to Monthly charts.
-
Helps traders ride trends effectively while managing risk.
🔄 Reversal Detection
-
Signals potential market reversals for smarter entry and exit points.
-
Avoids false signals in ranging conditions.
-
Enhances trader confidence during pullbacks and trend changes.
⚡ Scalping and Short-Term Trading
-
Designed for fast and accurate intraday operations.
-
Compatible with M1, M5, M15 timeframes for quick execution.
-
Supports dynamic trading strategies without cluttering the chart.
🖥️ Visual Candle Painting & Signal Panel
-
Paints real candles only when signals are present; others remain unchanged.
-
Integrated panel shows:
-
📊 Market Regime: TREND / RANGE / NO TRADE
-
🔔 Signal Status: Qualified BUY / Qualified SELL / Waiting
-
-
No extra charts or windows required — all signals appear directly on the main chart.
🔔 Smart Push Notifications
-
Receive instant alerts on MetaQuotes ID when a new signal is detected.
-
Notifications include: symbol, timeframe, market regime, signal status, and price.
-
Ensures you never miss a trading opportunity, even when MT5 is minimized.
⚙️ Key Features
-
Real-time candle painting for BUY/SELL signals.
-
Detection of market regimes for trend, range, or no-trade zones.
-
Compatible with all symbols and timeframes.
-
Clear, actionable signals with no repainting or delay.
-
Push notifications for qualified signals.
-
Works seamlessly in both trending and sideways markets.
-
Easy to set up and visually intuitive for quick market decisions.
🎯 Why USME is the Ultimate Trading Tool
-
Direct, chart-based signals for immediate decision-making.
-
Supports multiple trading strategies in one indicator.
-
Minimizes noise by only signaling high-probability trades.
-
Ideal for beginners and professional traders alike.
-
Enables confident trading in any market condition.
🔍 Deep Market Analysis
-
Combines ADX trend strength and EMA direction for precise regime detection.
-
Signals qualified entries with visual confirmation on the actual candle.
-
Helps traders stay informed and ready for high-probability moves.
💡 Recommendations
-
Currency Pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, and others.
-
Timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 — adaptable to any chart.
-
Account Types: Any ECN or low-spread account.
⚙️ Technical Specifications
-
✅ Non-repainting and non-redrawing signals
-
✅ Real candle visualization
-
✅ Push notifications via MetaQuotes ID
-
✅ Compatible with any timeframe and symbol
-
✅ Intelligent market regime detection
USME — Unified Smart Market Engine is a professional trading solution designed to provide traders with actionable insights, clarity, and confidence across any market condition. Whether navigating trending markets, ranging periods, or waiting for high-probability setups, USME ensures traders have the information they need to trade efficiently, reduce risk, and improve decision-making in real-time.