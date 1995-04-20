Point Of Week

The **Point of Week Indicator** is a powerful MetaTrader 4 indicator that displays point values for multiple timeframes (W1, D1, H4, H1) directly on your chart. It calculates the position of the close price within the candle's range and displays it as a point value, along with the total range of the candle.

## Features

- ✅ Displays point values for 4 timeframes: **Weekly (W1), Daily (D1), 4-Hour (H4), and Hourly (H1)**
- ✅ Shows point value and total range in format: `"point_value/range_value"`
-**Color-coded display** based on candle direction:
  - 🟢 **Green/Lime**: Bullish candle (Close > Open)
  - 🔴 **Red/Orange**: Bearish candle (Close < Open)
  -**White**: Neutral candle (Close = Open)
-**Fully customizable positioning** (4 corner options)
- ✅ Adjustable font size, colors, and spacing
- ✅ Real-time updates on every tick
- ✅ Compatible with 2-digit, 3-digit, and 5-digit brokers

## Calculation Method

### Point Value Calculation

**For Bullish candles (Close > Open):**
```
Point Value = (Close - Low) / (High - Low) × Range in Points
```

**For Bearish candles (Close < Open):**
```
Point Value = (High - Close) / (High - Low) × Range in Points
```

### Range Value
```
Total Range = (High - Low) / Point
```

The indicator automatically handles 3-digit and 5-digit brokers by adjusting the point value accordingly.

## Installation

1. Copy the `pointOfweek.mq4` file to your MT4 Indicators folder:
   ```
   MetaTrader 4/MQL4/Indicators/
   ```

2. Compile the indicator in MetaEditor (Press **F7**)

3. Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh the Navigator window

4. Drag and drop the indicator onto your chart

## Input Parameters

| Parameter | Description | Default Value |
|-----------|-------------|---------------|
| **Corner Position** | Display position: TOP_RIGHT, BOTTOM_RIGHT, TOP_LEFT, BOTTOM_LEFT | BOTTOM_RIGHT |
| **X Position** | Distance from corner horizontally (pixels) | 120 |
| **Y Position** | Distance from corner vertically (pixels) | 30 |
| **Font Size** | Size of the text font | 14 |
| **Bullish Color** | Color for bullish candles | Lime Green |
| **Bearish Color** | Color for bearish candles | Orange Red |
| **Neutral Color** | Color for neutral candles | White |
| **Timeframe Label Color** | Color for timeframe labels | White |
| **Bold Font** | Enable/disable bold text | true |
| **Line Spacing** | Vertical spacing between lines (pixels) | 18 |

## Display Format

The indicator displays information in the following format:

```
W1  1250/3500
D1  450/1200
H4  180/500
H1  75/200
```

**Where:**
- **First number** (e.g., 1250) = Point value (position of close within candle range)
- **Second number** (e.g., 3500) = Total range of the candle in points
- **Colors** indicate candle direction (green = bullish, red = bearish, white = neutral)

## Usage Tips

1. **Positioning**: Choose the corner that doesn't interfere with your trading tools
2. **Colors**: Customize colors to match your chart theme for better visibility
3. **Font Size**: Adjust based on your screen resolution and chart size
4. **Spacing**: Increase line spacing if labels overlap

## Technical Notes

- The indicator uses the **most recent completed candle** (index 0) for calculations
- Point values are rounded to integers for display
- Works with all symbol types (Forex, Stocks, CFDs, etc.)
- Updates in real-time without requiring chart refresh
- No performance impact on chart rendering

## Corner Positions

### TOP_RIGHT (0)
- Displays in the top-right corner
- Timeframes listed from top to bottom: W1, D1, H4, H1

### BOTTOM_RIGHT (1) - Default
- Displays in the bottom-right corner
- Timeframes listed from bottom to top: H1, H4, D1, W1

### TOP_LEFT (2)
- Displays in the top-left corner
- Timeframes listed from top to bottom: W1, D1, H4, H1

### BOTTOM_LEFT (3)
- Displays in the bottom-left corner
- Timeframes listed from bottom to top: H1, H4, D1, W1

## Version

**Version:** 1.00

## Author

Point of Week Indicator

## License

Free to use and modify

---

**Note:** This indicator is based on the point calculation logic from TradeManagerEA.mq5, adapted for MetaTrader 4.


Produtos recomendados
Hurst Buy and Sell Mt4
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicadores
Hurst Buy and Sell  This innovative indicator, inspired by xAI Grok intelligence, uses the Hurst exponent to identify the nature of the market and generate buy/sell signals. The EA for this indicator (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here!  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller  If you want more signals from the indicator, change the minimum number of bars between consecutive signals. The lower the value, the more signals it
FREE
Lisek Waves
Darius Hans Lischka
4 (1)
Indicadores
Search for an entry with low risk for trading by Lisek Waves Indicator. Using Lisek Waves Indicator can improve your trading performance. In it’s simplest form, this trading tool make it easy to s earch for an entry with low risk   and to manage your trade and risk. Lisek Wave analysis is based on the notion that markets follow specific patterns called waves which are the result of a natural rhythm of crowd psychology that exists in all markets. You can avoid the loss from taking trades that are
FREE
MT Scanner
Niravkumar Maganbhai Patel
4 (2)
Indicadores
This indicator helps you to Scan symbols which are in the Market Watch Window  and filter out trends with alerts. It works based on the effective indicator "SUPERTREND" which is used by many traders for trading: When box color changes to " Green " or " Red " color, it indicates you for trend change for long and short entry. And also you will get alerted on screen. When it changes to " Green ", it indicates you that trend is going upwards, and you can take the long entry. If the color changes to
FREE
MASi Wave Histogram
Aleksey Terentev
5 (1)
Indicadores
This is an implementation of the market cycle indicator described by Raghee Horner in the book "Forex Trading for Maximum Profit" . The current state of the market can be determined by analyzing the inclination angle of the exponential moving average (EMA) running on a period of 34 bars. If the EMA inclination is defined as the direction of the hour hand on the dial from 12 to 2 hours, then an uptrend is considered to be present; from 2 to 4 hours, the market consolidates; from 4 to 6 hours, a d
FREE
Colored Candle Time
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Indicadores
Candle Time (MT4) The Candle Time indicator shows the remaining time for the current candle on the active chart timeframe. It adapts automatically to the chart period and updates on every tick. This is a charting utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Display the time remaining for the current candle on any timeframe (M1 to MN). Color-coded state: green when price is above the open (up), gray when unchanged, and red when below the open (do
FREE
Trend Rising SDEA MT4
Wan Mohd Safwan Bin Wan Daud
Indicadores
Trend Rising is a custom MT4 ( Metatrader 4 ) indicator, use best for scalping on TF M30 and below that analyzes the trend and momentum pattern using Bill William Indicators on multiple timeframes.  As the result, It identifies the beginning and the end of the trend that works for most currency pairs. The Trend Rising indicator is developed based on Accelerator Oscillator and Awesome Indicator.     Key Features Identify the beginning and the end of the trend as display with colors.  Identify eas
FREE
Range Explosion
Hamed Dehgani
Indicadores
Sobre o Range Explosion Range Explosion é uma ferramenta de trading poderosa e gratuita, projetada para detectar faixas de preço, desenhar zonas precisas de suporte e resistência e identificar oportunidades de rompimento com precisão e estilo. Faz parte do projeto Break Out Explosion, oferecendo uma solução confiável e visualmente avançada para traders iniciantes e profissionais. A versão MT5 deste produto está disponível aqui: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153004 Se você tem interesse
FREE
Resistance and Support Levels
David Muriithi
5 (4)
Indicadores
This indicators automatically draws the Support and resistances levels for you once you've dropped it on a chart.  It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analysis prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is dropped it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest.  But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free!  Get the new and improved version here:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY Parameters Time-frame  -> T
FREE
ADR Bands
Navdeep Singh
4.5 (2)
Indicadores
Average daily range, Projection levels, Multi time-frame ADR bands shows levels based on the selected time-frame. Levels can be used as projections for potential targets, breakouts or reversals depending on the context in which the tool is used. Features:- Multi time-frame(default = daily) Two coloring modes(trend based or zone based) Color transparency  
FREE
Abiroid GMA Scalper Arrow
Abir Pathak
Indicadores
Features: 1- Get OB/OS Levels from Golden MA Levels 2- Wait for Buy/Sell Start Level Cross 3- Optional: Should price cross Mid Level in earlier bars 4- Optional: Crossing bar High/Medium Volume 5- Optional: MA Stacked to check up/down trend for current TF 6- Optional: NRTR higher timeframes aligned Check Detailed blog post explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457 Levels with Buffers available here: Golden MA Levels Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515 Note: Arr
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicadores
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Beyond the Bands
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
The Ultimate Trading Companion: Beyond the Bands Tired of missing out on key market moves? Our indicator, Beyond the Bands , is the solution you've been waiting for. This powerful tool takes the classic Bollinger Bands strategy and supercharges it with an intelligent EMA filter, giving you more accurate and reliable signals than ever before. It's designed to help you find high-probability entry points and avoid false signals, so you can trade with confidence. What makes Beyond the Bands differen
FREE
Magneto Breakdown
Vladimir Blednov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Полная версия индикатора находится здесь . Индикатор предназначен для торговли внутри дня. Строит канал по пробою крайних уровней которого вы можете открывать ордер на покупку или продажу. Во флетовом рынке работа ведётся на отбой от этих уровней. Для фильтрации входов используется цветная гибридная скользящая средняя. Настройки по умолчанию предназначены для терминального времени GMT +3 (подходит для большинства брокеров) и для терминалов с пятизначными котировками. Индикация канала и уровней A
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicadores
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Multi Timeframe ZigZag Indicator
Salman A A A T Bakhash
5 (2)
Indicadores
Description: This indicator draw ZigZag Line in multiple time frame also search for Harmonic patterns before completion of the pattern. Features: Five instances of ZigZag indicators can be configured to any desired timeframe and inputs. Draw Harmonic pattern before pattern completion. Display Fibonacci retracement ratios. Configurable Fibonacci retracement ratios. Draw AB=CD based on Fibonacci retracement you define. You can define margin of error allowed in Harmonic or Fibonacci calculations
FREE
Ratio market
Aleksandr Krokhalev
4.33 (15)
Indicadores
Volatility under control. The indicator shows the optimal depth for setting goals within the day and on the average trend. It also builds pivot zones for the estimated correction depth. As an accompaniment, the key levels of the structure are displayed for several timeframes. Classical volatility indicators ATR & ADX on fixed timeframes are used for calculation. The calculation takes into account the spread, and if the market is slightly volatile, you will see a warning about the risk. You can c
FREE
Precision Entry Arrows
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Understood! I will reformat the marketing description without the tables, keeping the persuasive tone and clearly listing the parameters and benefits. Precision Entry Arrows: Never Miss a High-Probability Trade Again! Stop guessing and start trading with confidence. The Precision Entry Arrows indicator is a sophisticated, all-in-one tool designed to deliver high-quality, non-repainting Buy and Sell signals directly on your chart. It expertly combines the power of MACD , Stochastic , and a un
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicadores
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Indicadores
O Pivot Point Fibo RSJ é um indicador que traça as linhas de suporte e resistência do dia usando as proporções   de Fibonacci. Este indicador espetacular cria até 7 níveis de suporte e resistência por meio do Pivot Point usando proporções de Fibonacci. É fantástico como os preços respeitam cada nível deste suporte e resistência, onde é possível perceber possíveis pontos de entrada / saída de uma operação. Recursos Até 7 níveis de suporte e 7 níveis de resistência Defina as cores dos níveis indi
FREE
Triple SuperTrend Indicator
Eko Baskoro
4.5 (2)
Indicadores
Super trend is one of the best trend indicators in metatrader 4 (MT4). Triple SuperTrend indicator is an indicator that consist of three super trend indicator that can be aranged. This indicator is built by mql4 language and doesn't provided by MT4 platform. Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664 This indicator is easy to use, power full and has many benefits, there are: Using three indic
FREE
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicadores
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicadores
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
XOATRHIST
Ainur Sharipov
4.83 (6)
Indicadores
Este é um dos meus primeiros indicadores. Ligeiramente melhorado. O indicador baseia-se no gráfico ponto e figura , mas o seu período é igual aos valores dos indicadores de ATR. Parâmetros: ATRPeriod - período ATR para o cálculo dos passos. OnBarsCalc - se true, então habilita o BarsCalc . BarsCalc - o número de barras calculadas. Nota: O indicador utiliza o fechamento do preço, portanto recomenda-se considerar o fechamento das barras.
FREE
Smart ZigZag MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicadores
Título do produto Smart ZigZag (MT4) – parte da série SmartView See also >>  Smart ZigZag  Pro Descrição breve Indicador ZigZag de nova geração para MT4 com painel de controle inteligente no gráfico, comando de visibilidade com um clique, exibição dinâmica dos valores de buffer ao passar o mouse e janela de entradas moderna. Apresenta Dual‑color ZigZag que resolve a limitação de cor de linha única; projetado para funcionar em conjunto com toda a série Smart Indicators. Visão geral Smart ZigZag
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicadores
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Engulfing Detector
Chia Leilypour
Indicadores
This Expert advisor does not do any trade, but it scans the whole symbols in your market watch and scan each shares one by one in different timeframes and at the end it shows you which symbol in which timeframe has a powerful engulfing candle. Furthermore, you can define a MA period and a high and low RSI limit, and it shows you which symbols in which timeframe is going to cross the adjusted moving average, and which symbol in which timeframe is going to cross high or low limit of the RSI.  The
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Indicadores
Smart FVG Indicator MT4 – Detecção Avançada de Fair Value Gap para MetaTrader 4 O Smart FVG Indicator para MetaTrader 4 oferece detecção, monitorização e alertas profissionais de Fair Value Gap (FVG) diretamente nos seus gráficos. Ele combina filtragem baseada em ATR com lógica sensível à estrutura para remover ruído, adaptar‑se à liquidez e manter apenas os desequilíbrios mais relevantes para decisões precisas. Principais vantagens Deteção precisa de FVG: identifica ineficiências reais de pre
FREE
Signal King
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Signal King: Your Supreme Trend Indicator Ever felt lost in the noise of the market? The "Signal King" indicator cuts through the chaos, delivering clear, high-probability buy and sell signals directly to your chart. This isn't just another trend indicator; it's a powerful tool designed to give you an edge by combining the robust Supertrend with a reliable EMA filter . The Supertrend excels at identifying the overall market direction, while the EMA acts as a powerful confirmation filter. This du
FREE
Head and Shoulders Pattern
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator - Your Key to Recognizing Trend Reversals Unlock the power of pattern recognition with the "Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator." This cutting-edge tool, designed for MetaTrader, is your trusted ally in identifying one of the most powerful chart patterns in technical analysis. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies the process of spotting the Head and Shoulders pattern, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. Key
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicadores
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicadores
Scalper Vault é um sistema profissional de escalpelamento que fornece tudo o que você precisa para um escalpelamento bem-sucedido. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação completo que pode ser usado por comerciantes de forex e opções binárias. O período de tempo recomendado é M5. O sistema fornece sinais de seta precisos na direção da tendência. Ele também fornece sinais superiores e inferiores e níveis de mercado Gann. Os indicadores fornecem todos os tipos de alertas, incluindo notificações
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicadores
O sistema PRO Renko é um sistema de negociação altamente preciso especialmente concebido para a negociação de gráficos RENKO. Trata-se de um sistema universal que pode ser aplicado a vários instrumentos de negociação. O sistema neutraliza eficazmente o chamado ruído de mercado, dando-lhe acesso a sinais de inversão precisos. O indicador é muito fácil de usar e tem apenas um parâmetro responsável pela geração de sinal. Você pode facilmente adaptar a ferramenta a qualquer instrumento de negocia
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicadores
Disponível para   MT4   e   MT5 . Junte-se ao canal Market Structure Patterns para baixar os materiais disponíveis para estudos e informações adicionais. Postagens relacionadas: Market Structure Patterns - Introduction Garanta agora com 50% de desconto | Preço anterior US$ 90 | Oferta válida até 31 de dezembro | Uma grande atualização está chegando em breve, e o preço original será ajustado. Market Structure Patterns   é um indicador baseado em   smart money concepts   que apresenta elementos
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicadores
Indicador de tendência, solução única inovadora para negociação e filtragem de tendências com todos os recursos de tendências importantes construídos dentro de uma ferramenta! É um indicador multi-timeframe e multi-moedas 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices e ações. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador Support and Resistance Screener está disponível por apenas US$ 50e vitalício. (Preço original US$ 250) (oferta este
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicadores
Day Trader Master é um sistema de negociação completo para day traders. O sistema é composto por dois indicadores. Um indicador é um sinal de seta para comprar e vender. É o indicador de seta que você obtém. Eu fornecerei o segundo indicador gratuitamente. O segundo indicador é um indicador de tendência especialmente projetado para ser usado em conjunto com essas setas. OS INDICADORES NÃO SE REPETEM E NÃO SE ATRASAM! A utilização deste sistema é muito simples. Você só precisa seguir os sinais de
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
Indicadores
Apollo Secret Trend é um indicador de tendência profissional que pode ser usado para encontrar tendências em qualquer par e período de tempo. O indicador pode facilmente se tornar seu principal indicador de negociação, que você pode usar para detectar tendências de mercado, não importa qual par ou período de tempo você prefira negociar. Ao usar um parâmetro especial no indicador, você pode adaptar os sinais ao seu estilo de negociação pessoal. O indicador fornece todos os tipos de alertas, inclu
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicadores
Pare de adivinhar. Comece a operar com vantagem estatística. Os índices de ações não são negociados como forex. Eles têm sessões definidas, gaps noturnos e seguem padrões estatísticos previsíveis. Este indicador fornece os dados de probabilidade que você precisa para operar índices como DAX, S&P 500 e Dow Jones com confiança. O que o torna diferente A maioria dos indicadores mostra o que aconteceu. Este mostra o que provavelmente acontecerá em seguida. Todos os dias de negociação, o indicador an
Mais do autor
Price Action Gold Trader
Kristhara Tharaviriyadech
5 (1)
Indicadores
**Price Action Gold Trader** is a sophisticated, non-repainting multi-timeframe Price Action analysis indicator specifically designed for **XAUUSD (Gold)** trading on MetaTrader 4. This professional-grade tool automatically detects Price Action patterns, provides structured entry zones, precise stop-loss levels, dynamic take-profit targets, and comprehensive market state diagnostics. Built with systematic trading in mind, this indicator transforms complex Price Action analysis into a fully aut
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário