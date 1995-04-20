Gold Pattern Scanner Pro

Gold Pattern Scanner Pro automatically detects trend channels and rising/falling wedges directly on your chart, using an Autochartist-style approach.

It draws clean upper/lower trendlines, calculates the current price position inside the pattern, and sends smart alerts (including push notifications) when price touches the channel boundaries.

Designed especially for GOLD (XAUUSD).
It can be applied to other symbols such as forex pairs, indices, or crypto.

✅ Main Features

  • Automatic detection of:

    • Up/Down Trend Channels

    • Rising Wedge (bearish pattern)

    • Falling Wedge (bullish pattern)

  • Autochartist-style drawing:

    • Clean upper and lower trendlines

    • Lines extend to the right (RAY_RIGHT)

    • Visual pivot markers on the chart

  • Touch alerts:

    • Alert when price comes close to the upper or lower line

    • Optional push notification to your mobile terminal

    • Built-in cooldown time to avoid alert spam

  • Buy/Sell score:

    • Calculates where the current price is located inside the pattern

    • Outputs a Buy Score and Sell Score (0–100)

    • Helps you quickly understand whether price is near support / resistance

  • Non-repainting logic:

    • Patterns are calculated based on confirmed pivots only

  • Lightweight & efficient:

    • Uses prev_calculated to update only when new bar appears

    • No excessive object creation every tick

🧠 Concept & How It Works

  1. The indicator scans historical bars and finds swing highs and swing lows using a pivot-based algorithm ( PivotRange ).

  2. From these pivots, it selects the oldest and the most recent significant highs and lows, then builds:

    • An upper trendline through the highs

    • A lower trendline through the lows

  3. The slopes of these two lines are compared:

    • If both slopes have similar sign and similar magnitude → Channel

    • If slopes are converging (one steeper than the other) → Wedge

  4. The current price is projected inside that channel/wedge:

    • If price is near the lower line → Buy zone

    • If price is near the upper line → Sell zone

  5. When price comes close to either line (within TouchRangePoints ) →
    Alert + (optional) Push Notification are fired, with a cooldown ( CoolMinutes ) to prevent spam.

This makes it useful as:

  • A visual tool for discretionary traders

  • A signal filter for EA developers (by reading conditions from objects / pattern state)

📊 Buy/Sell Score

Gold Pattern Scanner Pro calculates a relative position (0–100%) of the current price within the detected pattern.

  • 0% → exactly on the lower trendline

  • 50% → middle of the pattern

  • 100% → exactly on the upper trendline

From this, the indicator outputs:

  • Buy Score (0–100)

  • Sell Score (0–100)

Typical logic:

  • In an Up Channel:

    • Near lower line → high Buy Score

    • Near upper line → higher Sell Score (for counter-trend or TP)

  • In a Down Channel:

    • Near upper line → high Sell Score

    • Near lower line → potential Buy area

  • In a Rising Wedge (bearish):

    • Higher price within pattern → more aggressive Sell Score

  • In a Falling Wedge (bullish):

    • Lower price within pattern → more aggressive Buy Score

The Buy/Sell score is displayed on the chart in a small info label:

  • Pattern type

  • Position (%)

  • Buy Score

  • Sell Score

This is not a black-box signal generator,but a practical and flexible decision-support tool.

⚙️ Input Parameters

Pattern Detection

  • PivotRange
    Number of bars to the left and right to define a pivot high/low.
    Bigger value → less, but stronger pivots.

  • LookbackBars
    How many historical bars are scanned for pattern detection.

  • ChannelSlopeDiff
    Maximum relative slope difference to be considered a “channel”.
    Smaller value → stricter channel detection.

  • ObjPrefix
    Prefix for all objects created by the indicator (trendlines, labels, arrows).
    Useful if you use multiple instances on the same chart.

Alert Settings

  • TouchRangePoints
    Maximum distance (in points) between current price and trendline to trigger an alert.

  • CoolMinutes
    Cooldown time (in minutes) between alerts to avoid repeated notifications.
    Set to 0 to disable cooldown.

⏰ Recommended Timeframes & Symbols

Best Timeframes

  • M5, M15, M30, H1

Best Symbols

  • XAUUSD (GOLD) – main focus

  • Major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)

  • Indices (US30, NAS100, etc.)

  • Crypto pairs (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.)

The logic was developed using GOLD (XAUUSD) as a primary reference symbol.

🔔 Alert Example Messages

Example alert messages:

  • Up lowline buy M15

  • Down upline sell H1

  • Rising upline sell M5

  • Falling lowline buy M30

Format:

<PatternShort> <low/upline> <buy/sell> <Timeframe>

You can receive these alerts:

  • As pop-up alerts

  • As push notifications (if configured in your MetaTrader terminal)

❗ Important Notes & Limitations

  • This indicator does not open or close any trades.
    It is a visual / analytical tool.

  • Pattern detection is based on past confirmed pivots.
    New patterns may appear or disappear as the market structure evolves.

  • No indicator is perfect:

    • Channels can eventually break

    • Wedges can fail
      Always combine it with risk management and your own trading plan.

💡 Suggested Use Cases

  • As a directional bias filter:

    • Only buy when price is near lower line in an up-channel

    • Only sell when price is near upper line in a down-channel

  • As a take-profit / scaling-out helper:

    • Take partial profits when Sell Score is high in an up-channel

    • Take partial profits when Buy Score is high in a down-channel

  • As an EA filter:

    • Many developers use trendline objects or pattern state to filter entries.

    • For example, only trade when a channel is detected and price sits in a specific zone.

❓ FAQ

Q: Does the indicator repaint?
A: It uses confirmed pivot highs/lows for pattern detection.
New patterns can form as new pivots appear, but it does not repaint past signals on closed bars.

Q: Does it work only on GOLD?
A: No. It was designed and tuned on XAUUSD, but it works on any symbol that has clear swings and trends.

Q: Is this an EA?
A: No. It is an indicator. It does not place orders automatically.

Q: Can I use it together with other EAs or indicators?
A: Yes. It only draws objects and labels. It does not interfere with trade operations.

🧷 Version History

Version 1.0

  • Initial release.

  • Autochartist-style detection of channels and wedges.

  • Touch alerts + push notifications.

  • Buy/Sell score and position label.


Mais do autor
Gold Impulse Split
Keisuke Kimura
Experts
You can also monitor the real account performance here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346679 I opened this account on December 2, 2025 . Please follow along and see how it grows from here — I’m excited to share its progress with you. Product Description  This EA is not over-fitted to backtests . It is designed with a strong focus on long-term stability and realistic, practical operation , rather than chasing perfect historical results. I created this EA because I felt that leaving money
