Gold Pattern Scanner Pro

Gold Pattern Scanner Pro automatically detects trend channels and rising/falling wedges directly on your chart, using an Autochartist-style approach.

It draws clean upper/lower trendlines, calculates the current price position inside the pattern, and sends smart alerts (including push notifications) when price touches the channel boundaries.

✅ Main Features

Automatic detection of: Up/Down Trend Channels Rising Wedge (bearish pattern) Falling Wedge (bullish pattern)

Autochartist-style drawing: Clean upper and lower trendlines Lines extend to the right (RAY_RIGHT) Visual pivot markers on the chart

Touch alerts: Alert when price comes close to the upper or lower line Optional push notification to your mobile terminal Built-in cooldown time to avoid alert spam

Buy/Sell score: Calculates where the current price is located inside the pattern Outputs a Buy Score and Sell Score (0–100) Helps you quickly understand whether price is near support / resistance

Non-repainting logic: Patterns are calculated based on confirmed pivots only

Lightweight & efficient: Uses prev_calculated to update only when new bar appears No excessive object creation every tick



🧠 Concept & How It Works

The indicator scans historical bars and finds swing highs and swing lows using a pivot-based algorithm ( PivotRange ). From these pivots, it selects the oldest and the most recent significant highs and lows, then builds: An upper trendline through the highs

A lower trendline through the lows The slopes of these two lines are compared: If both slopes have similar sign and similar magnitude → Channel

If slopes are converging (one steeper than the other) → Wedge The current price is projected inside that channel/wedge: If price is near the lower line → Buy zone

If price is near the upper line → Sell zone When price comes close to either line (within TouchRangePoints ) →

Alert + (optional) Push Notification are fired, with a cooldown ( CoolMinutes ) to prevent spam.

A visual tool for discretionary traders

A signal filter for EA developers (by reading conditions from objects / pattern state)

📊 Buy/Sell Score

Designed especially for GOLD (XAUUSD).It can be applied to other symbols such as forex pairs, indices, or crypto.This makes it useful as:

Gold Pattern Scanner Pro calculates a relative position (0–100%) of the current price within the detected pattern.

0% → exactly on the lower trendline

50% → middle of the pattern

100% → exactly on the upper trendline

From this, the indicator outputs:

Buy Score (0–100)

Sell Score (0–100)

Typical logic:

In an Up Channel : Near lower line → high Buy Score Near upper line → higher Sell Score (for counter-trend or TP)

In a Down Channel : Near upper line → high Sell Score Near lower line → potential Buy area

In a Rising Wedge (bearish) : Higher price within pattern → more aggressive Sell Score

In a Falling Wedge (bullish) : Lower price within pattern → more aggressive Buy Score



The Buy/Sell score is displayed on the chart in a small info label:

Pattern type

Position (%)

Buy Score

Sell Score

This is not a black-box signal generator,but a practical and flexible decision-support tool.

⚙️ Input Parameters

Pattern Detection

PivotRange

Number of bars to the left and right to define a pivot high/low.

Bigger value → less, but stronger pivots.

LookbackBars

How many historical bars are scanned for pattern detection.

ChannelSlopeDiff

Maximum relative slope difference to be considered a “channel”.

Smaller value → stricter channel detection.

ObjPrefix

Prefix for all objects created by the indicator (trendlines, labels, arrows).

Useful if you use multiple instances on the same chart.

Alert Settings

TouchRangePoints

Maximum distance (in points) between current price and trendline to trigger an alert.

CoolMinutes

Cooldown time (in minutes) between alerts to avoid repeated notifications.

Set to 0 to disable cooldown.

⏰ Recommended Timeframes & Symbols

Best Timeframes

M5, M15, M30, H1

Best Symbols

XAUUSD (GOLD) – main focus

Major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)

Indices (US30, NAS100, etc.)

Crypto pairs (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.)

🔔 Alert Example Messages

The logic was developed using GOLD (XAUUSD) as a primary reference symbol.

Example alert messages:

Up lowline buy M15

Down upline sell H1

Rising upline sell M5

Falling lowline buy M30

Format:

<PatternShort> <low/upline> <buy/sell> <Timeframe>

You can receive these alerts:

As pop-up alerts

As push notifications (if configured in your MetaTrader terminal)

❗ Important Notes & Limitations

This indicator does not open or close any trades .

It is a visual / analytical tool.

Pattern detection is based on past confirmed pivots.

New patterns may appear or disappear as the market structure evolves.

No indicator is perfect: Channels can eventually break Wedges can fail

Always combine it with risk management and your own trading plan.



💡 Suggested Use Cases

As a directional bias filter : Only buy when price is near lower line in an up-channel Only sell when price is near upper line in a down-channel

As a take-profit / scaling-out helper : Take partial profits when Sell Score is high in an up-channel Take partial profits when Buy Score is high in a down-channel

As an EA filter : Many developers use trendline objects or pattern state to filter entries. For example, only trade when a channel is detected and price sits in a specific zone.



❓ FAQ

Q: Does the indicator repaint?

A: It uses confirmed pivot highs/lows for pattern detection.

New patterns can form as new pivots appear, but it does not repaint past signals on closed bars.

Q: Does it work only on GOLD?

A: No. It was designed and tuned on XAUUSD, but it works on any symbol that has clear swings and trends.

Q: Is this an EA?

A: No. It is an indicator. It does not place orders automatically.

Q: Can I use it together with other EAs or indicators?

A: Yes. It only draws objects and labels. It does not interfere with trade operations.

🧷 Version History

Version 1.0