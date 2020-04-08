WaveTrend LazyBear
- Indicadores
- Ebtexaj Mussavi
- Versão: 1.0
The WaveTrend (LazyBear) indicator is a momentum-based oscillator designed to identify reversal points, trend strength, and overbought/oversold conditions in the market. It is widely used in both Forex and Cryptocurrency trading due to its ability to detect turning points earlier than traditional oscillators like RSI or Stochastic.
(I have Converted from the original TradingView Pine Script version)
(I have Converted from the original TradingView Pine Script version)