GEN TrendPivot Hunter

Developer: Gede Egi

Overview

GEN TrendPivot Hunter is a multifunctional indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines Pivot-based Support & Resistance, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Trendlines into one analytical tool. The indicator helps visualize possible price reaction areas and market structures directly on the chart.

All drawing styles, alerts, and notifications can be customized through the input parameters. The tool does not generate trading signals automatically; it is intended for visual analysis and decision support.

Features

Support & Resistance Zones: Automatically draws zones from confirmed pivot points.

Automatically draws zones from confirmed pivot points. Fair Value Gap (FVG): Detects and marks bullish and bearish FVGs. Option to remove gaps once filled.

Detects and marks bullish and bearish FVGs. Option to remove gaps once filled. Trendlines: Plots dynamic trendlines by connecting recent pivot highs and lows.

Plots dynamic trendlines by connecting recent pivot highs and lows. Wick Touch Marker: Displays markers when price wick interacts with existing zones.

Displays markers when price wick interacts with existing zones. Chart Themes: Includes predefined colors for light and dark chart backgrounds.

Includes predefined colors for light and dark chart backgrounds. Alert System: Provides optional notifications when price touches zones, FVGs, trendlines, or wick markers. Notifications include pop-up, push, and email.

How It Works

Pivot Points: A Pivot High/Low is identified if its price is higher/lower than a defined number of bars on both sides. Zone Drawing: Resistance zones are created from Pivot Highs, Support zones from Pivot Lows. FVG Calculation: Gaps are detected using a three-bar pattern (bar 1 and bar 3 price range gap). Trendline Construction: Trendlines are drawn between the most recent pivot highs or lows.

Input Parameters

Section Description Chart Theme Settings InpChartTheme: Choose Light, Dark, or Manual theme. Label Settings PivotLength: Number of bars required to confirm a pivot.

Number of bars required to confirm a pivot. LabelSizeInput: Font size for pivot labels. Support & Resistance ShowZones: Enable/disable Support & Resistance zones.

Enable/disable Support & Resistance zones. MaxResistance / MaxSupport: Limit number of visible zones.

Limit number of visible zones. ZoneExtension: Extend zones into future bars. Fair Value Gap (FVG) ShowFVG: Show or hide FVGs.

Show or hide FVGs. WaitForValidation: Draw FVG only after structural confirmation.

Draw FVG only after structural confirmation. MaxBarsToScanForFVG: Maximum historical bars scanned.

Maximum historical bars scanned. DeleteFilledFVG: Remove FVG once touched by price.

Remove FVG once touched by price. MinFVGSizePips: Minimum FVG size (in pips). Trendline Settings ShowTrendlines: Enable/disable automatic trendlines.

Enable/disable automatic trendlines. MinTrendlineSlopePerBar: Minimum slope to avoid flat lines.

Minimum slope to avoid flat lines. TrendlineWidth / TrendlineStyle: Control appearance of lines.

Control appearance of lines. TrendlineExtension: Option to extend trendline to the right. Wick Touch Settings ShowWickTouchLines: Enable wick-touch visualization.

Enable wick-touch visualization. WickLineStyle / WickLineWidth: Define line appearance.

Define line appearance. WickLineExtension: Length of wick-touch line in bars.

Length of wick-touch line in bars. WickTextSize: Font size for text markers. Notification Settings Enable or disable notifications for zone, FVG, trendline, and wick-touch events.

Notification types include pop-up, push, and email.

Notes

This indicator is intended for visual market analysis only. It does not guarantee or promise any trading results.