Overview
GEN TrendPivot Hunter is a multifunctional indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines Pivot-based Support & Resistance, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Trendlines into one analytical tool. The indicator helps visualize possible price reaction areas and market structures directly on the chart.
All drawing styles, alerts, and notifications can be customized through the input parameters. The tool does not generate trading signals automatically; it is intended for visual analysis and decision support.
Features
- Support & Resistance Zones: Automatically draws zones from confirmed pivot points.
- Fair Value Gap (FVG): Detects and marks bullish and bearish FVGs. Option to remove gaps once filled.
- Trendlines: Plots dynamic trendlines by connecting recent pivot highs and lows.
- Wick Touch Marker: Displays markers when price wick interacts with existing zones.
- Chart Themes: Includes predefined colors for light and dark chart backgrounds.
- Alert System: Provides optional notifications when price touches zones, FVGs, trendlines, or wick markers. Notifications include pop-up, push, and email.
How It Works
- Pivot Points: A Pivot High/Low is identified if its price is higher/lower than a defined number of bars on both sides.
- Zone Drawing: Resistance zones are created from Pivot Highs, Support zones from Pivot Lows.
- FVG Calculation: Gaps are detected using a three-bar pattern (bar 1 and bar 3 price range gap).
- Trendline Construction: Trendlines are drawn between the most recent pivot highs or lows.
Input Parameters
Notes
This indicator is intended for visual market analysis only. It does not guarantee or promise any trading results.