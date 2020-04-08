Astral Universe

🜂 Astral Universe (MT5)
From the Astral Mechanics Lab – Ptr777, this indicator visualizes the cosmic interaction between two fundamental market energies: momentum and resonant strength. It interprets their astral alignment and displays three harmonic states — Ascension, Descent, and Balance — within a radiant histogram field. Each bar embodies the current energetic flow of the market, revealing whether price action is expanding into higher astral planes (bullish drive), descending into lower fields (bearish compression), or resting in cosmic equilibrium (neutral consolidation).

How to Use:
Load 🜂 Astral Universe into any chart or timeframe to observe the underlying energetic polarity of market motion.

  • DeepSkyBlue bars (Ascension): upward astral flow — markets align with expansion forces.

  • VioletRed bars (Descent): downward astral flow — contraction phase dominates.

  • Silver bars (Balance): transitional stillness before a potential shift.

Best used as a confirmation layer beneath Astral Energy or Celestial Flow to synchronize entry timing with the broader universal rhythm.


Produtos recomendados
Hunttern Harmonic Finder MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
Indicadores
"Hunttern harmonic pattern finder" base on the dynamic zigzag with the notification and prediction mode This version of the indicator identifies 11 harmonic patterns and predicts them in real-time before they are completely formed. It offers the ability to calculate the error rate of Zigzag patterns depending on a risk threshold. It moreover sends out a notification once the pattern is complete. The supported patterns: ABCD BAT ALT BAT BUTTERFLY GARTLEY CRAB DEEP CRAB CYPHER SHARK THREE DRIV
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Indicadores
Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator The Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator is a cutting-edge tool developed by  Coetsee Digital , designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market. Crafted for traders focusing on Deriv and Weltrade synthetic markets, this indicator is optimized to operate exclusively on the 3-minute (M3), 5-minute (M5), 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, Pai
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
Indicadores
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
Fibrillar
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicadores
It is very easy to use the Fibrillar indicator, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the indications of the colored arrows. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on measuring each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information, but also more averaged. When calculating this indicator, logarithmic gains are first calculated at the closing price, which allows you to filter out the tren
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Indicadores
ATREND: Como Funciona e Como Usá-lo #### Como Funciona O indicador "ATREND" para a plataforma MT5 é projetado para fornecer aos traders sinais robustos de compra e venda, utilizando uma combinação de metodologias de análise técnica. Este indicador aproveita principalmente o Intervalo Verdadeiro Médio (ATR) para medir a volatilidade, juntamente com algoritmos de detecção de tendências para identificar possíveis movimentos de mercado. Deixe uma mensagem após a compra e receba um brinde especial.
Hull Moving Average or HMA for MT5
Rowan Stephan Buys
Indicadores
Hull Moving Average (HMA) para MT5 – Indicador de tendência rápido, suave e sem atraso O Hull Moving Average (HMA) é um indicador de tendência de alto desempenho para MT5, projetado para fornecer sinais ultra suaves e praticamente sem atraso. Diferente de SMA, EMA ou WMA, o HMA reage imediatamente às mudanças do mercado enquanto filtra o ruído — ideal para scalpers e traders intraday. Construído com um mecanismo eficiente de média móvel ponderada, utiliza a fórmula original de Alan Hull e produ
FREE
Second To NoneFX Scalper
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Indicadores
"2nd To NoneFX Scalper" is one powerful indicator which you can use on any timeframe. The accuracy is in between 90% - 95% can be more. The indicator is 100% non repaint so it doesn't repaint at all. When the arrow comes out wait for the candlestick to close the arrow won't repaint/recalculate or move. The indicator works with all volatility indices,step index, Boom & Crash(500 & 1000) and all currency pairs. You can change settings of the indicator. For great results find the trend of the pair,
DYJ SuperTrendWave
Daying Cao
Indicadores
DYJ Super Trend Wave es un sistema de negociación de picos y valles altamente preciso. Este indicador procura os pontos mais altos e mais baixos do fio de velas quando entra e sai do mercado. Os preços de entrada estão perto dos pontos mais altos ou mais baixos. O tipo de notificação do sinal foi adicionado ao dyj supertrend. Quando um sinal multi-espacial é gerado, Os seguintes tipos de sinais de notificação podem ser usados: Alert mailSend, MobilePush. Input InpSignalPeriod = 10 BarDistanc
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicadores
A nova versão torna este indicador uma ferramenta completa para estudo, análise e operação de padrões probabilísticos. Suas funções incluem: Monitor de porcentagem de múltiplos ativos no gráfico. Martingales configuráveis. Vinte e um padrões pré-configurados, incluindo padrões Mhi e C3. Um editor de padrões avançado para armazenar até 5 padrões personalizados. Modo Backtest para testar resultados com relatório de perdas. Filtro de tendência. Filtro de hits. Opção de Ciclos de Martingale. Vários
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicadores
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Trendline with Fibonacci Retracement
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
Indicadores
The Swing High Low and Fibonacci Retracement Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key price levels and potential reversal zones in the market. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows on the chart and overlays Fibonacci retracement levels based on these points. This indicator helps traders: Visualize market structure by highlighting recent swing points. Identify support and resistance zones using Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%). Adapt
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicadores
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicadores
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicadores
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Break Retest
Ongkysetiawan
Indicadores
BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT. WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE.  Benefits Fewer false breakouts . Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks. Tighter execution plans . The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure. Non-repainting confidence . Signals are placed on current bar. Flexible across markets . Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15
Visual Momentum Wave Sync Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Visual Momentum Wave Sync: Master Market Momentum with Unmatched Clarity Unlock the market's rhythm and trade with confidence for just $30! Are you tired of noisy indicators that clutter your charts and provide conflicting signals? Do you struggle to accurately gauge market momentum and identify high-probability entry and exit points? The Visual Momentum Wave Sync indicator is the definitive tool designed to solve these problems, offering a crystal-clear view of market dynamics for traders who
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Indicadores
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicadores
Indicador único que implementa uma abordagem profissional e quantitativa para significar negociação de reversão. Ele capitaliza o fato de que o preço desvia e retorna à média de maneira previsível e mensurável, o que permite regras claras de entrada e saída que superam amplamente as estratégias de negociação não quantitativas. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Sinais de negociação claros Incrivelmente fácil de negociar Cores e tamanhos personalizáveis
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Indicadores
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
Indicadores
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
WaveTrend Oscillator Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Aprimore sua vantagem de negociação com o indicador WaveTrend Oscillator Indicator MT5, uma ferramenta versátil de volatilidade e momentum inspirada na renomada estratégia TTM Squeeze de John Carter. Desenvolvido no início dos anos 2000 e popularizado por plataformas como Thinkorswim e TradingView, este indicador combina Bandas de Bollinger e Canais de Keltner para identificar "espremeduras"—períodos de baixa volatilidade que sinalizam potenciais rompimentos explosivos. Traders em todo o mundo o
Half ma
Artem Svistunov
Indicadores
The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filte
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicadores
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
LevelPAttern MT5
Maxim Sokolov
Indicadores
LevelPAttern MT5 is a technical indicator based on the daily levels and Price Action patterns. The indicator is based on the standard ZigZag indicator + reversal candlestick pattens, such as Star, Hammer (also knows as Pin bar), Engulfing and others. The indicator generates audio and text notifications when a pattern is formed and a level is touched. It also supports sending email and push notifications. Indicator operation features It is suitable for working with any CFD and FOREX trading inst
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Tops and Bottoms Indicator
Josue De Matos Silva
4.6 (5)
Indicadores
Topos e Fundos Indicator GRATUITO   Topos e Fundos: Um eficaz indicador para suas negociações O indicador de topos e fundos lhe ajuda a perceber as formações de canais ascendentes e descendentes com indicações de topos e fundos ascendentes e/ou descendentes. Além disto ele informa possíveis oportunidades sinalizando com um pequeno círculo amarelo quando o indicador encontrar uma formação de impulso. Com este indicador terás mais segurança e rapidez em suas tomadas de decisão de entradas. Teste
FREE
MarketMagnet
Kelly Adediran Raymond
Indicadores
Are you ready to take your trading journey to new heights? Look no further than MarketMagnet, this groundbreaking indicator designed to propel your trading success with excitement and accuracy. Powered by the convergence of Momentum and CCI (Commodity Channel Index), MarketMagnet equips traders with the ultimate tool to determine direction and entry prices for a wide range of recommended currency pairs and instruments. It is designed for traders seeking to scalp for a few pips on lower timeframe
RSI Arrows Profesional
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicadores
RSI Arrows Professional v1.00 Advanced Technical Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview RSI Arrows Professional is a sophisticated technical indicator that combines the power of the traditional RSI (Relative Strength Index) with an intelligent directional signal system. Designed specifically for traders looking to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market, this indicator implements conservative trading strategies based on momentum analysis. Key Features Conservative Signal Strategy
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicadores
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Mais do autor
Astral Nexus
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
Astral Nexus is a precision-engineered momentum-phase detector designed to reveal shifts in underlying market energy before they are visible in price. It visualizes three distinct states— Astral Ascension , Astral Descent , and Cosmic Balance —using a tri-layer histogram that compresses complex internal calculations into a clean 0-to-1 signal map. By blending dual-core trend resonance with temporal echo filtering, the indicator highlights moments where trend force separates from its own averaged
Pullback Arrows
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador fornece setas de compra e venda com média móvel e cor da barra com base na EMA Apenas as setas de compra são mostradas acima da média móvel e apenas as setas de venda são mostradas abaixo da média móvel As setas são baseadas em um algoritmo de reversão e, portanto, tentam encontrar os pontos de retrocesso Alertas podem ser ativados conforme preferência Adequado para qualquer período de tempo ou instrumento de escolha Por favor, teste na demonstração antes de comprar
XauUsd Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
The XauUsd Net Strength indicator is a professional-grade market strength tool designed to track and compare the relative performance of Gold (XAU) against the U.S. Dollar (USD) across a diversified basket of currency pairs. Instead of relying on a single chart, it aggregates information from multiple gold- and dollar-based pairs, applies weighting factors, and translates the results into an easy-to-read strength comparison. The indicator plots six components in a separate window: Green & Red Hi
Astral Pulse Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
5 (1)
Indicadores
Astral Pulse Oscillator — The Celestial Flow & Energy Resonance Tool Step into the mystic rhythm of market energy with the Astral Pulse Oscillator , a non-repainting fusion of celestial flow mapping and harmonic pulse resonance . This indicator translates hidden energetic fluctuations into radiant visual waves, allowing traders to interpret the unseen emotional tide that moves price — from euphoric expansions to ethereal contractions. Within its luminous subwindow, two astral forces dance: Ce
AlienCore Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
AlienCore Oscillator is a futuristic market momentum analyzer inspired by intergalactic signal processing. Based on the enhanced MACD concept, it measures the energy flux between fast and slow warp fields, then decodes the telepathic sync signal to reveal alien-level insights into trend strength and shifts. Quantum Surges (strong bullish moves) and Void Collapses (strong bearish moves) are visualized through vibrant histograms, while Nebula Drifts and Gravity Pulls signal moderate momentum. Des
MA with Arrow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
The indicator provides a moving average with buy and sell arrows Needs a trend - not that useful in ranging market Only buy arrows are shown above the moving average and only sell arrows are shown below the moving average Added a Rsi filter to reduce arrows The moving average can be adjusted as preferred - Default is 200 EMA The arrows is non repaint after close of candle to lock it in place The arrows also has alerts if needed Suitable to any timeframe or instrument of choice Enjoy
Spinosaurus
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
The indicator is a histogram that is great for showing when to enter the market When the hump moves above the median go long and when it moves below the median go short The colors can be adjusted as preferred  Suitable for any timeframe Test in demo before purchase Enjoy -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Epsilon Trend
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
Epsilon Trend computes a smoothed price line by first normalizing the price over a lookback period and then smoothing the result with a simple moving average. The smoothed normalized value is then re‑scaled to price so it appears as an overlay similar to a MA.      The color change is computed by comparing the current bar’s smoothed value with that of the previous bar and only switching trend if the difference exceeds a small threshold (epsilon) thus minimizing constant flickering.  Use on an
Arrow Wizard
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
Arrow Wizard v1.1 – The Spellcaster of Precision Signals Step into the mystical world of technical sorcery with Arrow Wizard , your trusted arcane companion for revealing buy and sell portals on any price chart. Powered by a fusion of ATR incantations , Fibonacci alignments , and pivot-based foresight , this indicator weaves price action and volatility into clear directional arrows – each one a magical glyph pointing toward trade opportunity. Arcane Mechanics Arrow Wizard channels the
Gold System Ai
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
Gold System Ai   combines key support/resistance grids, RSI-colored candles, ArrowWizard signals, and a machine learning panel. Use arrows for entries, grids for   support/resistance   ,   machine learning   panel (Bullish/StrongBullish/Bearish/StrongBearish) for trend strength. Ideal for XAU/USD. Customizable inputs for alerts, colors, and parameters. Most suitable for the m5 timeframe Arrows are only non repaint live - when the chart is reloaded arrows will change as the data changes  En
Gold Strength Index Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
Gold Strength Index Pro (GSI Pro)   is an indicator designed to analyze gold's strength across multiple currency pairs. It aggregates weighted price data from 7 XAU pairs (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUEUR) over a user-defined lookback period, calculating a composite strength value. Key features include: Color-Coded Histogram : Displays bullish (green) and bearish (red) - momentum based on a threshold zone (±0.2 default). Smoothed Lines : A gold-colored EMA (SmoothPeriod) reduces noise, while a DodgerBlue s
Quantum Core Phase Shift
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
Quantum Core – Phase Shift is a neural synchronization engine designed for intermarket phase diagnostics. Harnessing temporal displacement algorithms and flux harmonics, it decodes the hidden oscillatory behavior of market energy fields. The NeuroLink Trace renders the core stability vector, while the Quantum Phase Core tracks phase divergence through a smoothed temporal conduit. Anchored to a central gravity threshold, it expands and contracts dynamically, visualizing phase shifts in real ti
Dragons Pulse Oracle
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
The Dragon's Pulse Oracle - A Mystical Market Divination Tool In the ancient halls of trading lore, where fortunes rise and fall like the breath of dragons, the   Dragon's Pulse Oracle   emerges—a powerful indicator forged from the wisdom of seers and the primal energy of the markets. This mystical tool reveals the hidden currents of price action, transforming raw data into prophetic visions of bullish fire and bearish shadow. The Oracle's Wisdom The Dragon's Pulse Oracle interprets the market's
USD Macro Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
The USD Macro Strength Index is a custom indicator designed to assess and visualize the overall strength or weakness of the US Dollar (USD) across major currency pairs. It achieves this by calculating a weighted average of USD-related price changes over a defined lookback period and displaying the results as a color-coded histogram with optional smoothed index and signal lines. Key Features: Macro USD Sentiment Analysis: Uses six major USD pairs ( EURUSD , USDJPY , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD
Wavelet Trend Histogram
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
The Wavelet Trend Histogram is a custom MT4 indicator designed to visualize smoothed trend direction using a dual moving average model. It applies Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on a user-selected timeframe (MTF capable) and calculates a trend line based on the slower EMA. The histogram displays positive slope trends in LimeGreen and negative slopes in Crimson , making uptrends and downtrends visually distinct. This allows traders to quickly assess market momentum and directional bias. The
Dragonfire Arrows
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
Dragonfire Arrows is a mythical-themed arrow signal indicator that blends adaptive trend-following logic with multiple types of moving averages—reimagined as “Dragon Breaths.” It generates Buy (Ice Arrow ↑) and Sell (Fire Arrow ↓) signals directly on the chart using a multi-layered pulse system inspired by fantasy creatures, each with its own moving average logic. The system uses three magical “pulse” layers: Dragon’s Quick Pulse (fast MA), Wyvern’s Slow Pulse (slow MA), and Mage’s Sight (weight
EurUsd Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
EURUSD Net Strength is a custom indicator designed to provide a clear view of the relative balance between Euro and U.S. Dollar pressure in the market. Instead of analyzing a single chart in isolation, it evaluates a basket of major EUR and USD currency pairs, applies weighted importance based on liquidity, and translates the combined result into a color-coded histogram. Green bars indicate periods when Euro demand outweighs Dollar strength, while red bars highlight when the Dollar dominates.
Multi Currency Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
The Multi-Currency Strength Index is a powerful market analysis tool designed to measure and visualize the relative strength of major world currencies and gold (XAU) within a single chart window. Unlike traditional indicators that focus only on a single symbol, this indicator evaluates strength across a carefully selected set of currency pairs, providing traders with a broad and dynamic perspective of capital flow between currencies. It covers eight assets : USD (Red) EUR (Blue) GBP (Purple) JPY
Non Repaint Dots
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
The indicator is designed to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities on the chart using green and red dots . A green dot suggests that price has broken upward past a calculated threshold, signaling a possible bullish move. A red dot suggests that price has broken downward past a calculated threshold, signaling a possible bearish move. It adapts to market conditions by factoring in both trend movement and volatility , so the signals adjust when markets are more or less active. Because it o
Wavelet Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
Wavelet Pro is a precision-engineered market analysis indicator designed for traders who demand clarity in complex price movement. It blends wavelet-style trend detection , quantum momentum shifts , and adaptive candle visualization into a unified trading framework. The system’s goal is to provide a refined visual representation of trend strength, phase changes, and market balance without lag or repainting behavior. At its core, Wavelet Pro constructs a dynamic dual-line wave structure that rea
NeuroSlope
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
NeuroSlope is a precision-tuned market strength indicator that enhances RSI analysis using adaptive neuro-style smoothing. It intelligently filters out noise and volatility spikes while maintaining the RSI’s natural rhythm, creating a clean, flowing signal that better reflects underlying price momentum. The dual-histogram structure — the smart smoothed RSI (blue) and its advanced slope curve (yellow) — provides a clear visual framework for identifying directional bias, shifts in market strength,
XauUsd Divergence Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
The XAUUSD Divergence Pro is a specialized technical analysis tool designed specifically for gold traders. This indicator operates in a separate window and provides a unique perspective on market dynamics by comparing the relative strength of XAUUSD against a custom-calculated USD index. The tool displays two main lines representing momentum indicators for both gold and the US dollar, with a histogram that visually highlights significant divergence patterns between them. These divergence signals
Astral Energy
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
Astral Energy (MT4) From the Astral Mechanics Lab – Ptr777 Overview Astral Energy is an advanced subwindow indicator designed to visualize the directional “flow” of market energy through a harmonic dual-stream histogram. It interprets the balance of internal strength and weakness within price movement — revealing when the market’s astral momentum is aligning for expansion (ascending phase) or contraction (descending phase). Behind the scenes, Astral Energy translates complex volatility and di
Cosmic Flow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
Cosmic Flow  From the Astral Mechanics Lab – Ptr777 , Cosmic Flow is the harmonic oscillator at the heart of astral motion and energetic balance. It visualizes the subtle rhythm between celestial expansion and contraction — the hidden pulse that governs the market’s energetic tides. Each bar in the histogram represents the phase alignment between astral momentum and harmonic strength, capturing the invisible ebb and surge of flow between creation (rise), dissolution (fall), and the void of b
Gold Ripper Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
The Gold Ripper Oscillator is a specialized momentum-pressure gauge designed for XAUUSD. It visualizes the real-time tug-of-war between bullish gold strength (“GoldRush”) and opposing USD pressure (“USDCrush”). The indicator displays two color-coded histogram streams that expand or contract based on shifting market drive. When the gold side dominates, golden bars rise above the baseline, reflecting strong upward energy. When USD-driven weakness takes control, crimson bars form below the baseline
Cosmic Nexus
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
Cosmic Nexus is a pure momentum-direction histogram designed to show the dominant force in the market with instant visual clarity. Instead of plotting fluctuating values, it simplifies momentum into two clean states: Cosmic Ascension (green) when upward pressure dominates, and Celestial Descent (violet) when downside energy takes control. This makes trend recognition fast and intuitive, even during volatile periods. You can use Cosmic Nexus as a directional filter, a trend confirmation layer, or
Quantum Core Phase Shift MT5
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
Quantum Core – Phase Shift   is a neural synchronization engine designed for intermarket phase diagnostics. Harnessing temporal displacement algorithms and flux harmonics, it decodes the hidden oscillatory behavior of market energy fields. The NeuroLink Trace renders the core stability vector, while the Quantum Phase Core tracks phase divergence through a smoothed temporal conduit. Anchored to a central gravity threshold, it expands and contracts dynamically, visualizing phase shifts in real
Soul Ripper Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
Deep beneath the surface of price and time… something stirs. The Soul Ripper Oscillator is not just an indicator — it’s a cursed spectral entity that listens to the echoes of past momentum and rips through illusions of trend with unholy precision. Forged in the shadows of the market abyss, this tool tracks the SoulLine — the raw essence of energy between fast and slow spectral flows — and pits it against the GraveLine , a decaying echo that whispers the truth of lagging sentiment. When the SoulL
Multi Currency Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
The Multi Currency Net Strength indicator is a professional analytical tool designed to measure and visualize the relative power of major currencies across multiple pairs simultaneously. Unlike single-pair oscillators or strength meters, this indicator aggregates information from a wide basket of instruments, giving a more holistic view of how a base currency is performing compared to its counterpart. Displayed in a separate window, the indicator combines several visual elements: Green/Red Histo
Non Repaint Diamonds
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
Non Repaint Diamonds is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator designed to provide traders with highly reliable chart signals that remain stable once confirmed. Unlike repainting tools that shift or vanish after the fact, this indicator locks its signals in place, allowing traders to analyze with confidence. It marks the chart with distinct diamond-shaped signals that highlight potential turning points in market structure. The tool offers flexible customization of signal appearance, offsets, an
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário