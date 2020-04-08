🜂 Astral Universe (MT5)

From the Astral Mechanics Lab – Ptr777, this indicator visualizes the cosmic interaction between two fundamental market energies: momentum and resonant strength. It interprets their astral alignment and displays three harmonic states — Ascension, Descent, and Balance — within a radiant histogram field. Each bar embodies the current energetic flow of the market, revealing whether price action is expanding into higher astral planes (bullish drive), descending into lower fields (bearish compression), or resting in cosmic equilibrium (neutral consolidation).

How to Use:

Load 🜂 Astral Universe into any chart or timeframe to observe the underlying energetic polarity of market motion.

DeepSkyBlue bars (Ascension): upward astral flow — markets align with expansion forces.

VioletRed bars (Descent): downward astral flow — contraction phase dominates.

Silver bars (Balance): transitional stillness before a potential shift.

Best used as a confirmation layer beneath Astral Energy or Celestial Flow to synchronize entry timing with the broader universal rhythm.