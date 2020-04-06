AuricFlow7

AURICFLOW EA — Smart Multi-Pair Expert Advisor
Designed for automated trading across multiple currency pairs.
Fully automated trading system • Forward tested on Cent account • Low drawdown

📊 Set file for reference only :

for foward test scenario i am using this setfile
please doing backtest first for every scenario.  


Note: The forward test was conducted on a Cent account for transparency. Performance may vary depending on broker, market conditions, and account settings. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Key Stats (for reference only):
  • Total Trades: 4,031
  • Win Rate: 72.04%
  • Profit Factor: 1.84
  • Max Drawdown (Balance): 0.53%
  • Trading Activity: 94.97%
  • Recovery Factor: 51.41
Key Features:
  • Multi-pair support (XAUUSD + major FX)
  • Smart order clustering and risk management
  • Dynamic lot sizing with built-in safety filters
  • Optimized for Cent and Standard accounts
  • Simple setup — attach to chart and it trades automatically
Forward Test Environment (for reference only):
  • Platform: MT4 (Cent Account)
  • Trading Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and other majors
  • Average Holding Time: 1 hour
  • Trades per Week: ≈650
All information is provided for informational purposes only and is not a promise or guarantee of future results.

