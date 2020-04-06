for foward test scenario i am using this setfile

please doing backtest first for every scenario.

Note: The forward test was conducted on a Cent account for transparency. Performance may vary depending on broker, market conditions, and account settings. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Total Trades: 4,031

Win Rate: 72.04%

Profit Factor: 1.84

Max Drawdown (Balance): 0.53%

Trading Activity: 94.97%

Recovery Factor: 51.41

Multi-pair support (XAUUSD + major FX)

Smart order clustering and risk management

Dynamic lot sizing with built-in safety filters

Optimized for Cent and Standard accounts

Simple setup — attach to chart and it trades automatically

Platform: MT4 (Cent Account)

Trading Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and other majors

Average Holding Time: 1 hour

Trades per Week: ≈650

All information is provided for informational purposes only and is not a promise or guarantee of future results.

