Trend Maker Master

4

as the name suggest Trend Maker Master is a trend scalping indicator that give long and short trading opportunity based on price action and ma style trend filter, the indicator Trend Period and Trend Extra Filter will change arrows signals quality and frequency, this leave a space for trader to come out with good combos for each pair.

How to trade :

Buy : when white buy arrow prints, set sl below recent swing low, and set tp to 1-1 Risk to reward ratio.

Sell : when white Sell arrow prints, set sl below recent swing high, and set tp to 1-1 Risk to reward ratio.

Why is it a good choice ? :

  • NO REPAINT
  • HIGH QUALITY TREND SIGNALS
  • NO DELAYED SIGNALS
  • BASED ON PROVEN STRATEGY

pan898899
534
pan898899 2025.09.08 01:31 
 

期待更新谢谢

