SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification

 SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification – Your Smart Market Sentinel! 🚀

🔍 Overview:

SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification is a lightweight and powerful tool that helps traders stay ahead of trend changes in real-time. Built on the widely trusted SuperTrend indicator, this tool monitors price action and instantly notifies you via email when a new BUY or SELL signal is triggered – no more missed opportunities!

⚙️ Key Features:

SuperTrend-Based Signals

  • Uses SuperTrend algorithm (ATR-based) to detect trend reversal

  • Signals BUY when price crosses above SuperTrend

  • Signals SELL when price crosses below SuperTren

Email Notifications

  • Get instant alerts straight to your email inbox

  • Stay connected with your trades even when you're away from your screen

  • Customizable message content including symbol, time, and signal direction

Customizable Settings

  • Adjustable ATR Period and Multiplier

  • Choose which signals to be notified for (BUY, SELL, or both

  • Select timeframe to apply the indicator (M15, M30, H1, etc.)

Clean & User-Friendly Interface

  • No clutter on chart

  • One-click enable/disable email alerts

  • Works with any symbol or timeframe

🧠 Who is this for?

This tool is perfect for:

  • Traders using trend-following strategies

  • Scalpers and swing traders wanting real-time alert

  • Anyone who wants to stay informed without watching the chart 24/7

💼 Use Cases:

  • Combine with your existing strategy for confluence confirmation

  • Set alerts during news hours to stay reactive without being glued to the screen

🔧 Requirements:

  • Enable email notifications in your MetaTrader (Tools > Options > Email)

  • Use on any MT4/MT5 chart

  • Works best with volatile instruments like Gold (XAUUSD), many pairs of currency.

    📈 How to Use the Supertrend Indicator for Buy/Sell Signals

    The Supertrend is a trend-following indicator that provides buy and sell signals based on price crossing above or below its bands.

    🟢 Buy Signal (Long Entry)

    ✅ Conditions:

    • The price closes above the Supertrend line.
    • The Supertrend color changes from red to green.
    • The Supertrend line moves below the price.

    📌 What to do:

    • Open a buy (long) position at the start of the next candle after confirmation.
    • Place your Stop Loss slightly below the Supertrend line or recent swing low.
    • Use trailing stop or a Take Profit based on your risk/reward ratio or next resistance level.

    📷 Example from your chart: In XAUUSD M30, at the point where the Supertrend turns green, a buy signal is shown with a blue up-arrow.

    🔴 Sell Signal (Short Entry)

    ✅ Conditions:

    • The price closes below the Supertrend line.
    • The Supertrend color changes from green to red.
    • The Supertrend line moves above the price.

    📌 What to do:

    • Open a sell (short) position at the start of the next candle after confirmation.
    • Place your Stop Loss slightly above the Supertrend line or recent swing high.
    • Consider setting Take Profit at next support or by using a trailing method.

    📷 Example from your chart: In USDJPY H4, when the Supertrend turned red, that was a signal to sell.

    ✅ Extra Tips:

    • Use higher timeframes (H1, H4) for more reliable signals.
    • Avoid trading during low volatility or ranging markets.
    • Combine Supertrend with other indicators (e.g., RSI or MACD) for confirmation.

How to use:

  • Enable email alerts: Set EnableEmailAlerts = true

  • Configure email:

    • Method 1: Enter your email address in EmailAddress

    • Method 2: Configure email in MT5 (Tools → Options → Email)

  • Testing: When a BUY/SELL signal appears, an email will be sent automatically

  • Note: You must configure SMTP in MT5 Options (Tools → Options → Email) for email sending to work

  • The code is ready to use.



