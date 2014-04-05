SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification
- Indicadores
- Minh Phuong Phung
- Versão: 1.4
- Atualizado: 10 janeiro 2026
- Ativações: 5
SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification – Your Smart Market Sentinel! 🚀
🔍 Overview:
SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification is a lightweight and powerful tool that helps traders stay ahead of trend changes in real-time. Built on the widely trusted SuperTrend indicator, this tool monitors price action and instantly notifies you via email when a new BUY or SELL signal is triggered – no more missed opportunities!
⚙️ Key Features:
✅ SuperTrend-Based Signals
-
Uses SuperTrend algorithm (ATR-based) to detect trend reversal
-
Signals BUY when price crosses above SuperTrend
-
Signals SELL when price crosses below SuperTren
✅ Email Notifications
-
Get instant alerts straight to your email inbox
-
Stay connected with your trades even when you're away from your screen
-
Customizable message content including symbol, time, and signal direction
✅ Customizable Settings
-
Adjustable ATR Period and Multiplier
-
Choose which signals to be notified for (BUY, SELL, or both
-
Select timeframe to apply the indicator (M15, M30, H1, etc.)
✅ Clean & User-Friendly Interface
-
No clutter on chart
-
One-click enable/disable email alerts
-
Works with any symbol or timeframe
🧠 Who is this for?
This tool is perfect for:
-
Traders using trend-following strategies
-
Scalpers and swing traders wanting real-time alert
-
Anyone who wants to stay informed without watching the chart 24/7
💼 Use Cases:
-
Combine with your existing strategy for confluence confirmation
-
Set alerts during news hours to stay reactive without being glued to the screen
🔧 Requirements:
-
Enable email notifications in your MetaTrader (Tools > Options > Email)
-
Use on any MT4/MT5 chart
-
Works best with volatile instruments like Gold (XAUUSD), many pairs of currency.
📈 How to Use the Supertrend Indicator for Buy/Sell Signals
The Supertrend is a trend-following indicator that provides buy and sell signals based on price crossing above or below its bands.
🟢 Buy Signal (Long Entry)
✅ Conditions:
- The price closes above the Supertrend line.
- The Supertrend color changes from red to green.
- The Supertrend line moves below the price.
📌 What to do:
- Open a buy (long) position at the start of the next candle after confirmation.
- Place your Stop Loss slightly below the Supertrend line or recent swing low.
- Use trailing stop or a Take Profit based on your risk/reward ratio or next resistance level.
📷 Example from your chart: In XAUUSD M30, at the point where the Supertrend turns green, a buy signal is shown with a blue up-arrow.
🔴 Sell Signal (Short Entry)
✅ Conditions:
- The price closes below the Supertrend line.
- The Supertrend color changes from green to red.
- The Supertrend line moves above the price.
📌 What to do:
- Open a sell (short) position at the start of the next candle after confirmation.
- Place your Stop Loss slightly above the Supertrend line or recent swing high.
- Consider setting Take Profit at next support or by using a trailing method.
📷 Example from your chart: In USDJPY H4, when the Supertrend turned red, that was a signal to sell.
✅ Extra Tips:
- Use higher timeframes (H1, H4) for more reliable signals.
- Avoid trading during low volatility or ranging markets.
- Combine Supertrend with other indicators (e.g., RSI or MACD) for confirmation.
How to use:
-
Enable email alerts: Set EnableEmailAlerts = true
-
Configure email:
-
Method 1: Enter your email address in EmailAddress
-
Method 2: Configure email in MT5 (Tools → Options → Email)
-
-
Testing: When a BUY/SELL signal appears, an email will be sent automatically
-
Note: You must configure SMTP in MT5 Options (Tools → Options → Email) for email sending to work
-
The code is ready to use.