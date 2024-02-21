HorizonFX

5

HorizonFX — Market Oscillator for Technical Analysis Support

HorizonFX is a market oscillator developed to support technical analysis in Forex and other CFD markets. It is designed to help visualize price momentum behavior and volatility context through an oscillator panel and clear visual references on the chart.

Core Features

Oscillator with Momentum Representation

HorizonFX calculates an internal oscillator line and histogram to represent momentum behavior relative to recent market movement. The display is intended to make shifts in price pressure easier to observe in a structured format.

Two Threshold Modes

HorizonFX supports two operational modes for threshold visualization:

  • Fixed Threshold (Straight Line Mode):
    Uses a fixed-style threshold derived from a configurable historical lookback. This aims to provide stable reference levels for interpretation.

  • Dynamic Threshold (Dynamic Line Mode):
    Updates the threshold based on historical averaging and volatility conditions for each bar, producing adaptive bands that change over time.

Both modes are designed to use only information available up to each bar, preserving consistency when viewing past signals.

Volatility Floor Using ATR

A volatility-based minimum threshold can be applied using ATR. This helps avoid overly small threshold levels in low-volatility periods by enforcing a minimum baseline derived from ATR.

Non-Repaint Logic and Candle Confirmation

HorizonFX is designed to avoid repaint behavior by computing thresholds and conditions based on data that existed at each historical moment. Signal checks are based on closed candles, with confirmation occurring on the previously closed bar.

Arrow and Trigger Markers

When enabled, HorizonFX can display:

  • Trigger dot: placed on the candle where the crossing condition was confirmed (closed candle).

  • Entry arrow: placed on the next candle as a visual reference for a possible action point.

These markers are visual aids intended to support interpretation and do not represent trade instructions.

Customization and Usability

Adjustable Parameters

The indicator includes adjustable settings such as:

  • Lookback lengths for threshold calculation

  • Multiplier for threshold scaling

  • ATR period and multiplier

  • Visual settings (colors, sizes, offsets)

  • Optional template styling for chart appearance

Clean Visual Structure

HorizonFX is designed to keep the chart readable, using a separate-window oscillator and optional on-chart markers for clarity.

Intended Use

HorizonFX is intended to be used as part of a broader analysis process, such as:

  • trend context evaluation

  • support and resistance mapping

  • price action confirmation

  • disciplined risk management rules

Market conditions can change quickly, and no indicator should be used alone. HorizonFX provides structured visual references to assist the trader in organizing analysis and observing momentum behavior more clearly.

리뷰 1
hani
209
hani 2024.03.08 15:56 
 

Great indicator, I really liked it and it helped me a lot in getting into trades.

추천 제품
Prosperium Indicator Binary Forex UranoTrader
Lucas Braz Quintas
지표
PROSPERIUM 은 분석과 거래 실행에서 최대의 신뢰성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 개발된 포괄적인 기술 지표입니다. MetaTrader 4 및 5용으로 제작되었으며, 여러 인기 지표(RSI, OBV, MACD, 볼린저 밴드, ADX, 일목균형표, 그래비티 이동 평균)를 통합하여 매수(CALL) 및 매도(PUT) 신호를 생성하는 시스템을 갖추고 있습니다. 고급 통계 패널과 자동 승률 계산 기능으로 PROSPERIUM은 실시간 성능을 명확하게 보여줍니다. 주요 특징 다중 지표 분석:   RSI, OBV, MACD, 볼린저 밴드, ADX, 일목균형표, 그래비티 이동 평균을 결합하여 시장의 중요한 포인트를 식별합니다. 통합 신호 시스템:   여러 기술적 조건이 일치할 때 매수(CALL) 및 매도(PUT)에 대한 시각 및 청각 경고를 생성합니다. 고급 통계 패널:   총 거래 수, 승리, 패배, 승률, 연승/연패 횟수 및 CALL과 PUT 간의 성능 비교를 표시합니다. 통합 백테스트 기능
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
지표
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Market Secret
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
세계적인 바이너리 옵션 거래에서는 정확한 시장 분석과 전략적인 의사 결정이 핵심입니다. 수익성 있는 기회를 찾아내는 뛰어난 거래 지표를 찾는 여정은 끝이 없습니다. 비밀 지표(Secret Indicator)가 등장합니다 - 최고이며 강력한 MT4 바이너리 옵션 거래 도구로서의 명성을 얻은 주목할 만한 도구입니다. 비밀 지표는 경험있는 트레이더와 전문 프로그래머들로 구성된 팀에 의해 수년간의 세심한 연구, 개발 및 테스트를 통해 만들어졌습니다. 독특한 알고리즘과 고급 수학적 모델은 바이너리 옵션의 빠른 속도로 변동하는 세계에서 트레이더에게 무적의 이점을 제공하기 위해 정교하게 조정되었습니다. 비밀 지표를 다른 거래 지표와 구분 짓는 특징은 놀라운 정확도로 수익성 있는 거래 기회를 발견하는 능력입니다. 이 신호는 강력한 기술적 지표, 가격 행동 분석 및 시장 감성 평가의 조합에서 유도됩니다. 이 다각적 접근법은 비밀 지표가 단기 변동과 장기 추세 모두를 포착하여 트레이더에게 시장의
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
지표
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Adx open calculed
Teresinha Moraes Correia
지표
Custom ADX Indicator Based on Open Price Only The standard ADX indicator is usually calculated using the High, Low, and Close prices. This produces a smooth and visually appealing line that represents price action. However, ️ it lacks precision — as the candle moves, the ADX, +DI, and -DI values also change suddenly, potentially triggering false signals based on the candle’s initial plotting. A curious observation: even when the input is modified to use the Open price in the indicator se
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
지표
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Outside The Box MT4
Innovicient Limited
5 (2)
지표
The   Outside The Box (OTB)   is a complete trading system that provides the user with immense trading ability by highlighting on the chart areas where the trader should prepare to Re-enter the trend after pullbacks (Pullback trading strategy) Take partial/complete profit(Profit taking strategy), and Trade breakouts (Stock breakout strategy) - We have updated the indicator to show/hide Micro breakout areas around the major breakouts (Micro Breakouts).  The above is supported by an alert system
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
지표
PRO Renko System 은 RENKO 차트 거래를 위해 특별히 고안된 매우 정확한 거래 시스템입니다. 이것은 다양한 거래 상품에 적용될 수있는 보편적 인 시스템입니다. 체계는 효과적으로 당신에게 정확한 반전 신호에 접근을 주는 소위 시장 소음을 중화합니다. 이 표시기는 사용하기가 매우 쉽고 신호 생성을 담당하는 매개 변수가 하나만 있습니다. 당신은 쉽게 당신의 선택의 어떤 무역 계기에 공구를 적응시킬 수 있고 renko 막대기의 크기. 나는 항상 당신이 내 소프트웨어로 수익성있게 거래 할 수 있도록 추가 지원을 제공 할 준비가되어 있습니다! 나는 당신에게 행복하고 수익성있는 거래를 기원합니다! 구매 후 저에게 연락하십시오! 내 렌코 차트 생성기를 보내드립니다. 또한 내 개인 권장 사항 및 시스템의 다른 모듈을 무료로 공유 할 것입니다!
King of Forex Trend Cloud
Elias Mtwenge
지표
The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
"다이나믹 스캘핑 오실레이터"는 MT4를 위한 고급 맞춤형 암호화폐/외환 지표이자 효율적인 트레이딩 도구입니다! - 차세대 오실레이터 - 사용 방법은 그림을 참조하세요. - 다이나믹 스캘핑 오실레이터는 적응형 과매도/과매수 영역을 제공합니다. - 오실레이터는 동적인 과매도/과매수 영역에서 정확한 진입 시점을 찾는 보조 도구입니다. - 과매도 값: 녹색선 아래, 과매수 값: 주황색선 위. - 이 지표는 가격 변동 패턴과도 결합하기 좋습니다. - 일반 오실레이터보다 훨씬 정확합니다. 적합한 시간대: M30, H1, H4, D1, W1. - PC 및 모바일 알림 기능 제공. .......................................................................... 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
지표
VR Cub 은 고품질 진입점을 얻는 지표입니다. 이 지표는 수학적 계산을 용이하게 하고 포지션 진입점 검색을 단순화하기 위해 개발되었습니다. 지표가 작성된 거래 전략은 수년 동안 그 효율성을 입증해 왔습니다. 거래 전략의 단순성은 초보 거래자라도 성공적으로 거래할 수 있다는 큰 장점입니다. VR Cub은 포지션 개시 지점과 이익 실현 및 손절매 목표 수준을 계산하여 효율성과 사용 편의성을 크게 높입니다. 간단한 거래 규칙을 이해하려면 아래 전략을 사용한 거래 스크린샷을 살펴보세요. 설정, 세트 파일, 데모 버전, 지침, 문제 해결 등은 다음에서 얻을 수 있습니다. [블로그] 다음에서 리뷰를 읽거나 작성할 수 있습니다. [링크] 버전 [MetaTrader 5] 진입점 계산 규칙 포지션 개설 진입점을 계산하려면 VR Cub 도구를 마지막 최고점에서 마지막 최저점까지 늘려야 합니다. 첫 번째 지점이 두 번째 지점보다 빠른 경우, 거래자는 막대가 중간선 위에서 마감될 때까지 기다립니다
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
지표
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
지표
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
Night Ghost - Arrow indicator for binary options. This is a reliable assistant to you in the future! - No redrawing on the chart -Works great on EUR/USD currency pairs! -Indicator accuracy up to 90% (Especially at night) -No long setup required (Perfectly set up for Binary Options) - Not late signals - The appearance of a signal on the current candle -Perfect for M1 period (No More!) - Eye-friendly candle color (Red and Blue) -Installed Alert Working with it: - Blue arrow shows signa
Over Arrow
Svyatoslav Kucher
지표
Over Arrow  - уникальный авторский индикатор, имеющий возможность отображения сигналов в направлении основной тенденции, или против нее. Over Arrow  подходит для любого таймфрейма, валютной пары, но лучше всего использовать его на средних временных периодах, таких как М30, Н1, Н4. Сигналы индикатора не пропадают ни при каких условиях. Отличительной особенностью является наличие фильтра тенденции, при активации которого, сигналы будут появляться только в направлении основного движения. Параметры
Towers
Yvan Musatov
지표
Towers - Trend indicator, shows signals, can be used with optimal risk ratio. It uses reliable algorithms in its calculations. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows, that is, using the indicator is quite simple. It combines several filters to display market entry arrows on the chart. Given this circumstance, a speculator can study the history of the instrument's signals and evaluate its effectiveness. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an a
Credible Cross System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
지표
Credible Cross System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. The indicator works based on instant price movements. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not c
About
Tatiana Savkevych
지표
About - Forex indicator. This trend indicator is used to determine the current trend in price movement, making it clear in which direction it is better to open a position: buy or sell. The About trend indicator is displayed on the chart and moves in parallel with the price. The Forex About trend indicator allows you to determine in time a change in the direction of price movement, thereby minimizing the likelihood of capital loss. In trading practice, various combinations of About and other ind
Hull Pro MTF Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
지표
Dear traders this is Our new Indicator called Hull Pro MTF Indicator — Precision Multi-Timeframe Trend Visualizer Overview The Hull Pro MTF Indicator is a next-generation Heiken-Ashi-based multi-timeframe visual tool designed for top-down market analysis . It blends the power of Hull Moving Average (HMA) logic and multi-level Heiken-Ashi smoothing to reveal directional bias, volatility ranges, and price symmetry across hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly structures — all in a single c
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.8 (5)
Experts
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
지표
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Mystic Arrow
Svyatoslav Kucher
5 (4)
지표
Mystic Arrow - уникальный авторский индикатор, отображающий сигналы в направлении основной тенденции, и против нее. Благодаря разнообразию настроек и фильтров индикатор можно настроить под свой стиль торговли. Mystic Arrow  подходит для любого таймфрейма, валютной пары. Сигналы индикатора не пропадают ни при каких условиях. Отличительной особенностью является возможность настроить сигналы индикатора отдельно для тенденции и против нее. Имеет в качестве отключаемого фильтра показания ценового кан
True Magic Oscillator
Muhammed Emin Ugur
지표
The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
지표
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
Magic Trades
Kamel Zerki
지표
Introducing the "Magic Trades" for MetaTrader 4 – your ultimate tool for precision trading in dynamic markets. This innovative indicator revolutionizes the way you perceive market trends by harnessing the power of advanced analysis to detect subtle changes in character, paving the way for optimal trading opportunities. The Magic Trades Indicator is designed to empower traders with insightful entry points and well-defined risk management levels. Through its sophisticated algorithm, this indicato
Professional Trade Signal Arrows
Harun Celik
지표
Pro Trade Signal Arrows is an indicator that generates trade arrows. It generates trade arrows with its own algorithm. Bu oklar alış ve satış sinyalleri verir. Gösterge kesinlikle yeniden boyanmıyor. Sinyalin verildiği nokta değişmez. Tüm grafiklerde kullanabilirsiniz. Tüm çiftlerde kullanabilirsiniz. Bu gösterge, giriş ve çıkış sinyallerini oklar ve uyarı olarak gösterir. When sl_tp is set to true, the indicator will send you the close long and close short warnings It tells you that you should
PairMaster Buy Sell Arrow
Issam El Amri
지표
PairMaster Buy Sell Arrow Indicator for MT4 Trade Reversals Like a Pro — Catch Every Swing Point with Precision The PairMaster Buy Sell Arrow Indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 4 tool built to identify high-probability swing trading opportunities . Designed for traders who value accuracy, clarity, and simplicity, PairMaster detects key market turning points and plots intuitive buy and sell arrows directly on your chart. Key Features Accurate Swing Point Detection – Automatically identifies ma
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
지표
SHOGUN Trade [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when the structural advantage is undeniable. 5 Strategic Benefits of Installi
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
지표
" Dynamic Scalper System " 지표는 추세 파동 내에서 스캘핑 방식으로 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 주요 통화쌍 및 금에서 테스트되었으며, 다른 거래 상품과의 호환성이 가능합니다. 추가적인 가격 변동 지원을 통해 추세에 따라 단기 포지션 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 지표의 원리 큰 화살표는 추세 방향을 결정합니다. 작은 화살표 형태의 스캘핑 신호를 생성하는 알고리즘은 추세 파동 내에서 작동합니다. 빨간색 화살표는 상승 방향을, 파란색 화살표는 하락 방향을 나타냅니다. 민감한 가격 변동선은 추세 방향으로 그려지며, 작은 화살표의 신호와 함께 작용합니다. 신호는 다음과 같이 작동합니다. 적절한 시점에 선이 나타나면 진입 신호가 형성되고, 선이 있는 동안 미결제 포지션을 유지하며, 완료되면 거래를 종료합니다. 권장되는 작업 시간대는 M1~H4입니다. 화살표는 현재 캔들에 형성되며, 다음 캔들이 이미 시작되었더라도 이전 캔들의 화살표는 다시 그려지지 않습니다. 입력 매개
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
지표
OrderFlow Absorption – MT4용 전문 델타 & 흡수 신호 인디케이터 OrderFlow Absorption으로 진정한 오더플로우 분석의 힘을 경험하세요. MetaTrader 4를 위한 궁극의 델타 히스토그램 및 흡수 신호 인디케이터입니다. 가격 움직임의 이면에서 실제로 무슨 일이 일어나는지 알고 싶은 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 도구는, 시장을 움직이는 숨겨진 매수/매도 압력과 흡수 이벤트를 드러냅니다. 주요 기능 델타 히스토그램 시각화:   매수와 매도 압력을 색상별 히스토그램으로 즉시 확인할 수 있습니다. 흡수 신호 감지:   고급 로직으로 강세 및 약세 흡수 이벤트를 식별하여 반전 신호를 미리 알려줍니다. 차트 마커:   흡수 신호가 차트에 직접 표시되어 시각적으로 쉽게 확인할 수 있습니다. 팝업 알림:   새로운 흡수 신호가 발생하면 실시간으로 알림을 받을 수 있습니다. 사용자 지정 임계값:   약한 신호는 필터링하고, 확률이 높은 기회에 집중할 수 있습니다.
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
지표
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
지표
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Dow Price Action Dashboard
Yuki Miyake
지표
「New Release Special Offer」 [Concept: Return to the Truth] Many traders get lost in a forest of complex algorithms and forget the fundamental truth: Price is King. The Authentic Price Action Dashboard was developed to end the "Search for the Holy Grail" and bring traders back to the universal principles of Dow Theory and Candlestick Analysis. It is not just a tool, but a discipline enforcer that creates an environment where you only trade when the "Truth" of the market aligns. Special Launch Off
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Delta Swing Pro
Yuki Miyake
지표
Delta Swing Pro  [Concept: Synchronization of the Waves] The greatest enemy in trading is the "contradiction" between timeframes. The 5-minute chart says Buy, but the 1-hour chart says Sell. Many traders get lost in this noise. Delta Swing Pro is designed to "Synchronize" the vectors of different timeframes. It identifies the precise moments when all market waves align in the same direction, providing a clear, hesitation-free environment for execution. 5 Core Benefits of Installing Delta Swing
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
지표
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
지표
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
지표
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
지표
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
지표
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
지표
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
Oracle flow
Adolfina Denysenko
지표
지표의 목적: 오라클 플로우는 기술적 지표와 필터를 조합하여 매수/매도 시장 진입 시점을 식별하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 차트에 화살표를 표시하여 추세 반전 또는 지속 가능성을 나타냅니다. 주요 사용 요소: 지수 이동 평균(EMA): - 두 기간 사용: 빠른(Faster)과 느린(Slower) - 움직임의 강도를 확인하는 교차점을 식별하는 데 사용됩니다. RSI(상대 강도 지수): - 추세 강도 평가. 50 수준을 넘을 때 신호가 생성되어 강세/약세 우위 변화를 나타냅니다. 불 파워와 베어 파워: - 강세와 약세 사이의 불균형을 판단하여 신호 필터링을 강화합니다. 볼린저 밴드: - 채널 외부 가격 움직임을 확인합니다. 변동성 필터링: 지표는 캔들의 평균 범위(고가-저가)를 계산하여 진입점을 정교화합니다. 신호 형성 조건: 매수 신호(파란색 아래쪽 화살표): 빠른 EMA가 느린 EMA 위에 위치하여
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
지표
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
Adaptive Stochastic
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
지표
Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
제작자의 제품 더 보기
RiKen
Gabriel Gomes
지표
RiKen — Technical Analysis Indicator for Market Observation and Signal Support RiKen is a technical analysis indicator developed to assist traders in analyzing market behavior , offering structured visual references that support decision-making. Designed as a complementary analytical tool, RiKen helps users observe potential price movements, momentum shifts, and contextual entry or exit zones when combined with a broader trading strategy. Rather than guaranteeing results or outcomes, RiKen focus
필터:
hani
209
hani 2024.03.08 15:56 
 

Great indicator, I really liked it and it helped me a lot in getting into trades.

리뷰 답변