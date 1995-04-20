The Accurate Gold indicator is a user-friendly tool that is both intuitive and simple to use, regardless of traders' level of experience. It is designed for traders seeking precise signals on the M5 timeframe in the gold market. This indicator employs advanced mathematical algorithms to analyze price movements and volume dynamics, generating accurate buy and sell signals. The distinctive features of this indicator, including its non-repainting nature, provide traders with valuable insights into potential market reversals, allowing for informed decision-making. Its visual representation on the chart, along with audible alerts and push notifications, enhances user experience, making it a valuable addition to the toolkit of gold traders looking for precision and reliability in their trading strategies.

Recommendations:

Timeframe: M5

Currency pair: XAUUSD / BTCUSD

Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads

Broker time: Any

Brokers: IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads



Take profit level: Partials with 10 pips or more (subject to traders' experience and risk appetite)

Set breakeven: After first partials taken (at least 10pips or more)

Set stoploss level: Below the recent lower low (for buys) / above the recent lower high (sells) Caution: Do not chase a missed signal For brave souls who wants to experiment and get more out of Accurate Gold, try: EURUSD (TP: 50 - 100; Recommended SL: Slightly below previous Lower Low or Lower High; Signal frequency is very high, do NOT chase missed signals.)

chase missed signals.) NAS100/ NDX100/ TECH100

USDCHF

Specifications:

Indicator does not repaint

Identify buy and sell signals with high precision

Identify entry, take profit and stoploss levels

Visual and sound alerts are available (customizable)

No set files required

Disclaimer:

Past performance does not guarantee future results

My products are only available on mql5.com

I will not contact or sell you products privately