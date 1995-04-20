Accurate Gold

The Accurate Gold indicator is a user-friendly tool that is both intuitive and simple to use, regardless of traders' level of experience. It is designed for traders seeking precise signals on the M5 timeframe in the gold market. This indicator employs advanced mathematical algorithms to analyze price movements and volume dynamics, generating accurate buy and sell signals. The distinctive features of this indicator, including its non-repainting nature, provide traders with valuable insights into potential market reversals, allowing for informed decision-making. Its visual representation on the chart, along with audible alerts and push notifications, enhances user experience, making it a valuable addition to the toolkit of gold traders looking for precision and reliability in their trading strategies.

See MT4 signal here and discussion forum here.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: M5
  • Currency pair: XAUUSD / BTCUSD
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads
  • Broker time: Any
  • Brokers: IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
  • Take profit level: Partials with 10 pips or more (subject to traders' experience and risk appetite)
  • Set breakeven: After first partials taken (at least 10pips or more)
  • Set stoploss level: Below the recent lower low (for buys) / above the recent lower high (sells)
Caution:
  • Do not chase a missed signal

For brave souls who wants to experiment and get more out of Accurate Gold, try:

  • EURUSD (TP: 50 - 100; Recommended SL: Slightly below previous Lower Low or Lower High; Signal frequency is very high, do NOT chase missed signals.) 
  • NAS100/ NDX100/ TECH100 
  • USDCHF
Specifications:
  • Indicator does not repaint
  • Identify buy and sell signals with high precision
  • Identify entry, take profit and stoploss levels
  • Visual and sound alerts are available (customizable)
  • No set files required
Disclaimer:
  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • My products are only available on mql5.com
  • I will not contact or sell you products privately

    Help me to improve:

    I wish you a bountiful trading experience. Your feedback would mean a lot to me. Please share with me your thoughts via direct message or leave a review.

    Mais do autor
    Accurate Gold MT5
    Willie Lim
    Indicadores
    O indicador   Accurate Gold   é uma ferramenta amigável que é   intuitiva   e   simples de usar   , independentemente do nível de experiência dos traders. Ele foi projetado para traders que buscam sinais precisos no período M5 no mercado de ouro. Este indicador emprega algoritmos matemáticos avançados para analisar movimentos de preços e dinâmica de volume, gerando sinais precisos de compra e venda. As características distintivas deste indicador, incluindo sua natureza de não repintura, fornecem
