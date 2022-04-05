DraewWeigthLine

In multi-asset, multi-position trading environments—such as those involving forex, stocks, gold, and other instruments—traders often face a critical pain point: when holding multiple positions in the same instrument, it’s difficult to quickly and intuitively assess the current market price relative to all long and short positions. This makes it challenging to accurately determine the overall average entry cost, leading to delayed stop-loss and take-profit decisions. The problem worsens with mixed long/short positions, where the absence of a unified cost reference severely undermines capital management efficiency. Traditional manual averaging methods are not only time-consuming and error-prone but also entirely inadequate for real-time decision-making in high-frequency or large-position scenarios.

This MT5-exclusive script is specifically designed to solve these multi-position analysis challenges. Its core value lies in visualizing the relationship between open positions and the current market price, enabling traders to instantly grasp key position information directly on the Market Watch or chart—without any manual calculations—thereby making decisions faster and more precise.

The script automatically calculates and draws three essential average price lines, dynamically linked to real-time market prices. At a glance, you can determine whether the current price is in a profit or loss zone, facilitating rapid adjustments to stop-loss/take-profit levels and optimizing position structure:

  • Long Average Price Line: Aggregates entry prices of all long positions in the same symbol, computes their precise average, and displays it as a dedicated line—clearly revealing the overall cost basis and profit status of your long exposure.
  • Short Average Price Line: Continuously tracks entry prices of all short positions in the same symbol and visualizes their average as a distinct line, offering clear insight into short-side cost levels and supporting effective risk control.
  • Weighted Average Price Line: Calculates a unified average entry price across all positions (long and short combined), weighted by lot size. This provides a single, consistent cost benchmark for mixed-direction portfolios, enabling holistic risk assessment and management.

To accommodate diverse trader preferences, the script offers comprehensive customization options, allowing users to tailor the display to their individual trading style and visual needs:

  • BuyAvgLineClr: Customize the color of the long average price line for clear visual distinction.
  • BuyAvgLineStyle: Choose the line style (solid, dashed, dotted, etc.) to match your charting preferences.
  • SellAvgLineClr: Set a custom color for the short average price line—ideally in strong contrast to the long line to avoid confusion.
  • SellAvgLineStyle: Adjust the short line’s style based on the volatility characteristics of your traded instruments.
  • WeigthAvgLineClr: Define the color of the weighted average line; a highlight color is recommended for quick focus on this key benchmark.
  • WeigthAvgLineStyle: Select the line style according to your trading horizon (scalping, swing, or long-term) for optimal readability.

This script serves a wide range of trading scenarios and addresses core needs across trader types:

  • High-frequency traders can instantly track the average cost of multiple short-term positions, dramatically accelerating exit decisions.
  • Swing traders gain real-time visibility into cost shifts across long/short positions, enabling precise timing for adding or reducing exposure.
  • Large-position holders can accurately manage aggregate risk across fragmented orders, avoiding costly errors caused by unclear cost structures.
  • EA/portfolio traders can visually compare automated trade costs against current prices, providing actionable data for strategy parameter optimization.

Moreover, the script delivers four standout advantages:

  1. Real-time Synchronization: All three average lines automatically recalculate and refresh instantly whenever positions change or market prices update—ensuring zero latency for live trading decisions.
  2. Extreme Simplicity: No complex setup required—just one click to launch. Even beginners can start using it immediately.
  3. Lightweight Design: Minimal resource consumption ensures smooth MT5 platform performance without interfering with other trading tools.
  4. Precision Calculation: Automatically identifies and groups positions by symbol, eliminating cross-instrument interference and guaranteeing accurate, reliable average price results.

With this script, complex multi-position cost analysis becomes simple and intuitive. Traders are freed from tedious manual calculations and can instead focus on high-value trading decisions—significantly boosting position management efficiency and overall profitability.


