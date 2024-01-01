//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| NormalMembershipFunction.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>

//--- Create membership functions

CNormalMembershipFunction func1(5,0.5);

CNormalMembershipFunction func2(5,1);

CNormalMembershipFunction func3(5,3);

//--- Create wrappers for membership functions

double NormalMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }

double NormalMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }

double NormalMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- create graphic

CGraphic graphic;

if(!graphic.Create(0,"NormalMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))

{

graphic.Attach(0,"NormalMembershipFunction");

}

graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);

graphic.BackgroundMain("NormalMembershipFunction");

graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);

//--- create curve

graphic.CurveAdd(NormalMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[5, 0.0]");

graphic.CurveAdd(NormalMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[5, 1]");

graphic.CurveAdd(NormalMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[5, 3]");

//--- sets the X-axis properties

graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);

graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);

graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);

graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);

//--- sets the Y-axis properties

graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);

graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);

graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);

graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);

//--- plot

graphic.CurvePlotAll();

graphic.Update();

}