- Delta
- Reserve
- Resize
- Shutdown
- Add
- AddArray
- Insert
- InsertArray
- AssignArray
- Update
- Shift
- Delete
- DeleteRange
- At
- CompareArray
- Minimum
- Maximum
- InsertSort
- Search
- SearchGreat
- SearchLess
- SearchGreatOrEqual
- SearchLessOrEqual
- SearchFirst
- SearchLast
- SearchLinear
- Save
- Load
- Type
SearchLess
Procura por um elemento menor do que a amostra no array ordenado.
int SearchLess(
Parâmetros
element
[in] O elemento de amostra para pesquisar no array.
Valor do Retorno
Se a posição do elemento foi encontrado com sucesso. Igual a -1, se o item não foi encontrado.
Exemplo
//--- example for CArrayDouble:: SearchLess(double)