//--- example for CArrayDouble:: SearchLess(double)

#include <Arrays\ArrayDouble.mqh>

//---

void OnStart()

{

CArrayDouble *array=new CArrayDouble;

//---

if(array==NULL)

{

printf("Object create error");

return;

}

//--- add arrays elements

//--- . . .

//--- sort array

array.Sort();

//--- search element

if(array.SearchLess(100.0)!=-1) printf("Element found");

else printf("Element not found");

//--- delete array

delete array;

}