Procura por um elemento menor do que a amostra no array ordenado.

int  SearchLess(
   double  element      // Sample
   ) const

Parâmetros

element

[in] O elemento de amostra para pesquisar no array.

Valor do Retorno

Se a posição do elemento foi encontrado com sucesso. Igual a -1, se o item não foi encontrado.

Exemplo

//--- example for CArrayDouble:: SearchLess(double)
#include <Arrays\ArrayDouble.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArrayDouble *array=new CArrayDouble;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      return;
     }
   //--- add arrays elements
   //--- . . .
   //--- sort array
   array.Sort();
   //--- search element
   if(array.SearchLess(100.0)!=-1) printf("Element found");
   else                            printf("Element not found");
   //--- delete array
   delete array;
  }