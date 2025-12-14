- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
8
이익 거래:
8 (100.00%)
손실 거래:
0 (0.00%)
최고의 거래:
6.08 USD
최악의 거래:
0.00 USD
총 수익:
18.56 USD (2 836 pips)
총 손실:
-0.42 USD
연속 최대 이익:
8 (18.56 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
18.56 USD (8)
샤프 비율:
1.04
거래 활동:
64.85%
최대 입금량:
3.04%
최근 거래:
5 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
8
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
100.78
롱(주식매수):
1 (12.50%)
숏(주식차입매도):
7 (87.50%)
수익 요인:
44.19
기대수익:
2.32 USD
평균 이익:
2.32 USD
평균 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 손실:
0 (0.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
0.00 USD (0)
월별 성장률:
5.23%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.09 USD
최대한의:
0.18 USD (0.05%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.01% (0.03 USD)
자본금별:
5.27% (19.39 USD)
Professional Multi-Currency Forex Trading System
This signal service delivers systematic trading across 16 major and cross currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, and USDCAD.
Trading Approach
The system employs advanced algorithmic logic with adaptive market analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Each currency pair operates independently while contributing to overall portfolio diversification. No grid systems, no martingale, no excessive leverage.
Key Features
Multi-currency diversification across 16 pairs
Adaptive risk management with dynamic position sizing
24/5 automated operation without emotional bias
Professional money management with controlled drawdown
Selective trade execution prioritizing quality over quantity
What to Expect
This system is designed for steady, consistent growth rather than explosive gains. Trading frequency varies based on market conditions. Subscribers should maintain adequate margin, use competitive spread brokers, and avoid manual intervention.
RISK DISCLAIMER
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. High leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before trading forex, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk appetite. You could sustain loss of some or all of your initial investment. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Actual results may vary significantly depending on broker conditions, execution quality, and slippage. By subscribing, you acknowledge these risks and accept full responsibility for your trading decisions.
