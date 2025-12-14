시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / PRECISION MULTIFX
Moreno Dainese

PRECISION MULTIFX

Moreno Dainese
0 리뷰
안정성
3
0 / 0 USD
월별 49 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 5%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
8
이익 거래:
8 (100.00%)
손실 거래:
0 (0.00%)
최고의 거래:
6.08 USD
최악의 거래:
0.00 USD
총 수익:
18.56 USD (2 836 pips)
총 손실:
-0.42 USD
연속 최대 이익:
8 (18.56 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
18.56 USD (8)
샤프 비율:
1.04
거래 활동:
64.85%
최대 입금량:
3.04%
최근 거래:
5 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
8
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
100.78
롱(주식매수):
1 (12.50%)
숏(주식차입매도):
7 (87.50%)
수익 요인:
44.19
기대수익:
2.32 USD
평균 이익:
2.32 USD
평균 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 손실:
0 (0.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
0.00 USD (0)
월별 성장률:
5.23%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.09 USD
최대한의:
0.18 USD (0.05%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.01% (0.03 USD)
자본금별:
5.27% (19.39 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GBPCAD+ 4
GBPNZD+ 2
GBPCHF+ 1
AUDUSD+ 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GBPCAD+ 10
GBPNZD+ 6
GBPCHF+ 1
AUDUSD+ 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GBPCAD+ 1.5K
GBPNZD+ 1.2K
GBPCHF+ 134
AUDUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +6.08 USD
최악의 거래: -0 USD
연속 최대 이익: 8
연속 최대 손실: 0
연속 최대 이익: +18.56 USD
연속 최대 손실: -0.00 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Professional Multi-Currency Forex Trading System
This signal service delivers systematic trading across 16 major and cross currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, and USDCAD.
Trading Approach
The system employs advanced algorithmic logic with adaptive market analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Each currency pair operates independently while contributing to overall portfolio diversification. No grid systems, no martingale, no excessive leverage.
Key Features

Multi-currency diversification across 16 pairs
Adaptive risk management with dynamic position sizing

24/5 automated operation without emotional bias

Professional money management with controlled drawdown
Selective trade execution prioritizing quality over quantity


What to Expect
This system is designed for steady, consistent growth rather than explosive gains. Trading frequency varies based on market conditions. Subscribers should maintain adequate margin, use competitive spread brokers, and avoid manual intervention.


RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. High leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before trading forex, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk appetite. You could sustain loss of some or all of your initial investment. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Actual results may vary significantly depending on broker conditions, execution quality, and slippage. By subscribing, you acknowledge these risks and accept full responsibility for your trading decisions.

리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 11:56
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.31 09:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.31 09:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 13.33% of days out of the 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 06:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.17 06:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.14 20:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 20:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 20:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 20:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 20:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
PRECISION MULTIFX
월별 49 USD
5%
0
0
USD
368
USD
3
100%
8
100%
65%
44.19
2.32
USD
5%
1:500
