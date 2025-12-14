- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
8
盈利交易:
8 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
6.08 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
18.56 USD (2 836 pips)
毛利亏损:
-0.24 USD
最大连续赢利:
8 (18.56 USD)
最大连续盈利:
18.56 USD (8)
夏普比率:
1.04
交易活动:
67.33%
最大入金加载:
2.36%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
203.56
长期交易:
1 (12.50%)
短期交易:
7 (87.50%)
利润因子:
77.33
预期回报:
2.32 USD
平均利润:
2.32 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
5.23%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.09 USD
最大值:
0.09 USD (0.03%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.01% (0.03 USD)
净值:
2.65% (9.28 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD+
|4
|GBPNZD+
|2
|GBPCHF+
|1
|AUDUSD+
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GBPCAD+
|10
|GBPNZD+
|6
|GBPCHF+
|1
|AUDUSD+
|0
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GBPCAD+
|1.5K
|GBPNZD+
|1.2K
|GBPCHF+
|134
|AUDUSD+
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +6.08 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +18.56 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Professional Multi-Currency Forex Trading System
This signal service delivers systematic trading across 16 major and cross currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, and USDCAD.
Trading Approach
The system employs advanced algorithmic logic with adaptive market analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Each currency pair operates independently while contributing to overall portfolio diversification. No grid systems, no martingale, no excessive leverage.
Key Features
Multi-currency diversification across 16 pairs
Adaptive risk management with dynamic position sizing
24/5 automated operation without emotional bias
Professional money management with controlled drawdown
Selective trade execution prioritizing quality over quantity
What to Expect
This system is designed for steady, consistent growth rather than explosive gains. Trading frequency varies based on market conditions. Subscribers should maintain adequate margin, use competitive spread brokers, and avoid manual intervention.
RISK DISCLAIMER
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. High leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before trading forex, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk appetite. You could sustain loss of some or all of your initial investment. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Actual results may vary significantly depending on broker conditions, execution quality, and slippage. By subscribing, you acknowledge these risks and accept full responsibility for your trading decisions.
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月49 USD
5%
0
0
USD
USD
368
USD
USD
3
100%
8
100%
67%
77.33
2.32
USD
USD
3%
1:500