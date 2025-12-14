シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / PRECISION MULTIFX
Moreno Dainese

PRECISION MULTIFX

Moreno Dainese
レビュー0件
信頼性
3週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  49  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 5%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
8
利益トレード:
8 (100.00%)
損失トレード:
0 (0.00%)
ベストトレード:
6.08 USD
最悪のトレード:
0.00 USD
総利益:
18.56 USD (2 836 pips)
総損失:
-0.24 USD
最大連続の勝ち:
8 (18.56 USD)
最大連続利益:
18.56 USD (8)
シャープレシオ:
1.04
取引アクティビティ:
67.33%
最大入金額:
2.36%
最近のトレード:
7 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
3
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
203.56
長いトレード:
1 (12.50%)
短いトレード:
7 (87.50%)
プロフィットファクター:
77.33
期待されたペイオフ:
2.32 USD
平均利益:
2.32 USD
平均損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の負け:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大連続損失:
0.00 USD (0)
月間成長:
5.23%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.09 USD
最大の:
0.09 USD (0.03%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.01% (0.03 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.65% (9.28 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GBPCAD+ 4
GBPNZD+ 2
GBPCHF+ 1
AUDUSD+ 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GBPCAD+ 10
GBPNZD+ 6
GBPCHF+ 1
AUDUSD+ 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GBPCAD+ 1.5K
GBPNZD+ 1.2K
GBPCHF+ 134
AUDUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +6.08 USD
最悪のトレード: -0 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 8
最大連続の負け: 0
最大連続利益: +18.56 USD
最大連続損失: -0.00 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VantageInternational-Live 4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Professional Multi-Currency Forex Trading System
This signal service delivers systematic trading across 16 major and cross currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, and USDCAD.
Trading Approach
The system employs advanced algorithmic logic with adaptive market analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Each currency pair operates independently while contributing to overall portfolio diversification. No grid systems, no martingale, no excessive leverage.
Key Features

Multi-currency diversification across 16 pairs
Adaptive risk management with dynamic position sizing

24/5 automated operation without emotional bias

Professional money management with controlled drawdown
Selective trade execution prioritizing quality over quantity


What to Expect
This system is designed for steady, consistent growth rather than explosive gains. Trading frequency varies based on market conditions. Subscribers should maintain adequate margin, use competitive spread brokers, and avoid manual intervention.


RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. High leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before trading forex, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk appetite. You could sustain loss of some or all of your initial investment. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Actual results may vary significantly depending on broker conditions, execution quality, and slippage. By subscribing, you acknowledge these risks and accept full responsibility for your trading decisions.

レビューなし
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 11:56
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.31 09:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.31 09:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 13.33% of days out of the 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 06:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.17 06:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.14 20:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 20:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 20:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 20:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 20:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
