Moreno Dainese

PRECISION MULTIFX

Moreno Dainese
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 5%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
8
Negociações com lucro:
8 (100.00%)
Negociações com perda:
0 (0.00%)
Melhor negociação:
6.08 USD
Pior negociação:
0.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
18.56 USD (2 836 pips)
Perda bruta:
-0.24 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
8 (18.56 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
18.56 USD (8)
Índice de Sharpe:
1.04
Atividade de negociação:
67.33%
Depósito máximo carregado:
2.36%
Último negócio:
6 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
203.56
Negociações longas:
1 (12.50%)
Negociações curtas:
7 (87.50%)
Fator de lucro:
77.33
Valor esperado:
2.32 USD
Lucro médio:
2.32 USD
Perda média:
0.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescimento mensal:
5.23%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.09 USD
Máximo:
0.09 USD (0.03%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.01% (0.03 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.65% (9.28 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPCAD+ 4
GBPNZD+ 2
GBPCHF+ 1
AUDUSD+ 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPCAD+ 10
GBPNZD+ 6
GBPCHF+ 1
AUDUSD+ 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPCAD+ 1.5K
GBPNZD+ 1.2K
GBPCHF+ 134
AUDUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +6.08 USD
Pior negociação: -0 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 0
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +18.56 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.00 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Professional Multi-Currency Forex Trading System
This signal service delivers systematic trading across 16 major and cross currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, and USDCAD.
Trading Approach
The system employs advanced algorithmic logic with adaptive market analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Each currency pair operates independently while contributing to overall portfolio diversification. No grid systems, no martingale, no excessive leverage.
Key Features

Multi-currency diversification across 16 pairs
Adaptive risk management with dynamic position sizing

24/5 automated operation without emotional bias

Professional money management with controlled drawdown
Selective trade execution prioritizing quality over quantity


What to Expect
This system is designed for steady, consistent growth rather than explosive gains. Trading frequency varies based on market conditions. Subscribers should maintain adequate margin, use competitive spread brokers, and avoid manual intervention.


RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. High leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before trading forex, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk appetite. You could sustain loss of some or all of your initial investment. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Actual results may vary significantly depending on broker conditions, execution quality, and slippage. By subscribing, you acknowledge these risks and accept full responsibility for your trading decisions.

Sem comentários
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 11:56
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.31 09:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.31 09:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 13.33% of days out of the 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 06:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.17 06:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.14 20:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 20:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 20:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 20:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 20:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
