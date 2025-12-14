SignaleKategorien
Moreno Dainese

PRECISION MULTIFX

Moreno Dainese
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 49 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 5%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
8
Gewinntrades:
8 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
6.08 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
18.56 USD (2 836 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-0.24 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (18.56 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
18.56 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.04
Trading-Aktivität:
67.33%
Max deposit load:
2.36%
Letzter Trade:
7 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
203.56
Long-Positionen:
1 (12.50%)
Short-Positionen:
7 (87.50%)
Profit-Faktor:
77.33
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.32 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.32 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.23%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.09 USD
Maximaler:
0.09 USD (0.03%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.01% (0.03 USD)
Kapital:
2.65% (9.28 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPCAD+ 4
GBPNZD+ 2
GBPCHF+ 1
AUDUSD+ 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCAD+ 10
GBPNZD+ 6
GBPCHF+ 1
AUDUSD+ 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCAD+ 1.5K
GBPNZD+ 1.2K
GBPCHF+ 134
AUDUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +6.08 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +18.56 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Professional Multi-Currency Forex Trading System
This signal service delivers systematic trading across 16 major and cross currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, and USDCAD.
Trading Approach
The system employs advanced algorithmic logic with adaptive market analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Each currency pair operates independently while contributing to overall portfolio diversification. No grid systems, no martingale, no excessive leverage.
Key Features

Multi-currency diversification across 16 pairs
Adaptive risk management with dynamic position sizing

24/5 automated operation without emotional bias

Professional money management with controlled drawdown
Selective trade execution prioritizing quality over quantity


What to Expect
This system is designed for steady, consistent growth rather than explosive gains. Trading frequency varies based on market conditions. Subscribers should maintain adequate margin, use competitive spread brokers, and avoid manual intervention.


RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. High leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before trading forex, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk appetite. You could sustain loss of some or all of your initial investment. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Actual results may vary significantly depending on broker conditions, execution quality, and slippage. By subscribing, you acknowledge these risks and accept full responsibility for your trading decisions.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 11:56
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.31 09:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.31 09:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 13.33% of days out of the 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 06:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.17 06:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.14 20:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 20:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 20:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 20:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 20:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
