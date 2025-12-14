- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
8
Gewinntrades:
8 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
6.08 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
18.56 USD (2 836 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-0.24 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (18.56 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
18.56 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.04
Trading-Aktivität:
67.33%
Max deposit load:
2.36%
Letzter Trade:
7 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
203.56
Long-Positionen:
1 (12.50%)
Short-Positionen:
7 (87.50%)
Profit-Faktor:
77.33
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.32 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.32 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.23%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.09 USD
Maximaler:
0.09 USD (0.03%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.01% (0.03 USD)
Kapital:
2.65% (9.28 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD+
|4
|GBPNZD+
|2
|GBPCHF+
|1
|AUDUSD+
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCAD+
|10
|GBPNZD+
|6
|GBPCHF+
|1
|AUDUSD+
|0
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCAD+
|1.5K
|GBPNZD+
|1.2K
|GBPCHF+
|134
|AUDUSD+
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Bester Trade: +6.08 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +18.56 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Professional Multi-Currency Forex Trading System
This signal service delivers systematic trading across 16 major and cross currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, and USDCAD.
Trading Approach
The system employs advanced algorithmic logic with adaptive market analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Each currency pair operates independently while contributing to overall portfolio diversification. No grid systems, no martingale, no excessive leverage.
Key Features
Multi-currency diversification across 16 pairs
Adaptive risk management with dynamic position sizing
24/5 automated operation without emotional bias
Professional money management with controlled drawdown
Selective trade execution prioritizing quality over quantity
What to Expect
This system is designed for steady, consistent growth rather than explosive gains. Trading frequency varies based on market conditions. Subscribers should maintain adequate margin, use competitive spread brokers, and avoid manual intervention.
RISK DISCLAIMER
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. High leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before trading forex, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk appetite. You could sustain loss of some or all of your initial investment. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Actual results may vary significantly depending on broker conditions, execution quality, and slippage. By subscribing, you acknowledge these risks and accept full responsibility for your trading decisions.
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
49 USD pro Monat
5%
0
0
USD
USD
368
USD
USD
3
100%
8
100%
67%
77.33
2.32
USD
USD
3%
1:500